‘The Matrix Resurrections’: Keanu Reeves only agreed to return on one condition

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return for The Matrix Resurrections it was great news. Fans of the original sci-fi trilogy were curious how the story would continue afterward. The Matrix Revolutions. However, the protagonist initially agreed with that feeling of concern. Reeves explained that he only came back for The Matrix Resurrections for a specific reason.

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ teases a sequel to the trilogy

Keanu Reeves

The Matrix Resurrections takes place quite some time after the original trilogy. Neo (Reeves) now lives in San Francisco under the name of Thomas A. Anderson. His path crosses paths with Trinity (Moss), though neither of them recognize each other. Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) offers Neo a red pill and the chance to save his one true love.

Neo works as a game designer at a major game company. The Matrix Resurrections shows his business partner (Jonathan Groff), who talks about how Warner Bros. wants another installment. Although Thomas doesn’t want to go ahead with a sequel, the studio was going to make one regardless of his involvement. A board meeting continues down this path, as an executive explains how there could be more sequels in the future.

Keanu Reeves only agreed to return for ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ under one specific condition

The Sydney Morning Herald interviewed Reeves to discuss The Matrix Resurrections. Apparently, Warner Bros. executives were the only ones who wanted another installment in the franchise. Reeves said he was approached by “other agents” about joining another series, but he only wanted to return if filmmakers Lilly and Lana Wachowski approved.

“For me, I was hesitant to get involved in anything that wasn’t approved by the Wachowskis,” Reeves said. “So I was grateful and excited when Lana called me.”

Wachowski’s involvement and direction brought Reeves back to The Matrix Resurrections. It’s unlikely she would have returned if it wasn’t for that personal connection to the original trilogy and to the audience.

Reeves continued: “It was all about the love story. [Lana’s] the desire to bring Neo and Trinity back together, and the feeling that it could be good medicine for her, for the story, and potentially for the audience.”

Keanu Reeves answers the nostalgia question

The Matrix Resurrections it is certainly goal. It addresses the real-life implications of the franchise and its relevance to pop culture and society. The Morning Herald talked about homesickness in The Matrix Resurrections with Reeves. She had a very specific opinion about how it related to the most recent sequel.

“I don’t think the movie is nostalgic about its nostalgia,” Reeves said. “And it’s not romantic. It really asks us to investigate the past and how we feel about it and where we are in the present. I think it’s good that we think about that, for the pleasures and comforts of nostalgia, but also to take stock of, ‘OK, that happened.’ And now here we are,’ or ‘Oh shit, we’re making the same mistakes again.

