The Manual of Breast Pathology for Primary Care is born

The Spanish Association of Surgeons (AEC), the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG) and the Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians (Semerge) create a Breast Pathology Manual for Primary Care that aims to combine the vision of breast pathology of breast units in hospitals and the Primary Care.

This manual aims to improve training in breast pathology of both care levels; promote the professional development of all professionals involved in the treatment of patients with breast cancer; more effectively coordinate care in relation to breast pathology at both levels; and optimize the quality of healthcare for patients.

In the work, 19 topics of interest divided into 4 sections are reviewed, prepared thanks to the participation of professionals from hospitals and Primary Care. In total, 23 specialists participated in Surgery23 specialists in Primary Care4 specialists in Gynecologytwo professionals from Nursing and a specialist in Radiology.

In the Western world, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women. Its incidence grows every year and its age of onset is advanced. Besides, the benign breast pathology It is very common in our population. Currently this type of Cancer has a great social relevance thanks to the awareness campaigns of the population about the importance of early diagnostic and the screening programswhich entails a greater commitment on the part of patients in the active search for signs and symptoms of the disease and as a consequence of the demand for early health care before its appearance.

“The Primary Care doctor plays a fundamental role not only in the early diagnosis of breast pathology, but also in the follow-up”

The manual, therefore, proposes a change of roles in these two care levels, in which both the new information technologies and the information in healthcare play an important role, in order to improve the accessibility of patients to the health system, reduce waiting times in all phases of the process, provide comprehensive management of breast pathology taking into account the psychological and socio-family aspects, and facilitate complete rehabilitation and return to normal life for patients after treatment.

For the coordinator of the Breast Section of the AEC, Sonia Rivas-Fidalgo: “The Primary Care doctor plays a fundamental role not only in the early diagnosis of breast pathology, but also in the follow-up once cancer treatments have ended, in the identification of social or psychological needs, in the identification of high-risk women and in the promotion of healthy lifestyles. All this implies good coordination between Primary Care and the Breast Units hospital centers, so it is essential to congratulate all those involved for their effort in producing this manual and to thank the three societies for the support received in order to carry out this project”.

According Fatima Santolaya Sardineroof the Oncology Working Group of the SEMG: “One of the fundamental actions of Primary Care is to carry out a set of preventive, diagnostic, therapeutic, follow-up and care activities, aimed at the comprehensive management of people who present clinical signs/symptoms or suspicious findings in diagnostic tests with imaging techniques. of malignancy, or in which an increased risk for breast cancer is detected; That is why making an updated Manual on Breast Pathology for the Family doctor It represents an attempt to update, disseminate and improve these activities, betting on improving the health of citizens, without a doubt the objective of all health professionals”

For the Coordinator of the GT of Women’s Care and Secretary of the GT of Sexology of Semergen, Ana Rosa Jurado: “once again, and at a time of unprecedented care overload, the Primary Care professionals who have participated in the preparation of this Manual have shown that the priority is the care quality of the users of the National system of health, on this occasion from the training, advice and consensus work that have made the development of this work possible. We value the efforts of the three societies and their professionals, at this special moment in which coordination between care levels can be essential, especially in pathologies as prevalent as breast ones”.