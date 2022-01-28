The luxurious motorhome in which Jason Momoa lives, the actor of ‘Game of Thrones’

Famous actor Jason Momoa, known for his role in Game of Thrones and his performance as the lead in Aquaman, began the year by announcing his marital separation from Lisa Bonet. The news was known on January 12 through a joint statement that was published on the social networks of each member of the broken couple.

This week the American version of the newspaper The Sun has shown some images of the artist, who looks very worn. According to the aforementioned American media, Momoa has left the home that he shared with his family and has moved to live in the motorhome that he bought in 2018.

It is not just any vehicle. It is a luxury copy that bears the seal of the prestigious firm EarthRoamer, specialized in the construction of fabulous campers in the segment. Overland. These types of motorhomes are designed to be able to enjoy great adventures beyond the asphalt; hence they offer off-road performance.

The XV-LT model is based on the Ford F-550, a huge pick-up very popular in the United States. The preparer is responsible for adapting each unit to the needs and whims of their customers. Momoa’s XV-LTi 026 was the 211th vehicle EarthRoamer built, and it was customized down to the last detail. Its price could be around 750,000 dollars.

As reported The Sunthe actor would have parked his motorhome in the garden of a friend who lives near his previous home, where he lived with his wife and two children.

The interpreter followed first-hand the development of his fabulous vehicle. This was shown by the bodybuilder in several videos shared on his social networks. In addition, the result was so satisfying for him that he even went with his motorhome to the premiere Aquaman in Hollywood.

It should be noted that it is very common for actors to acquire impressive caravans or motorhomes, equipped with all kinds of luxuries, to live in them during the long periods of filming that force them to spend seasons away from home. Without going any further, a few weeks ago we showed the Leonardo DiCaprio’s rolling mansion and last summer we showed the iconic Tom Hanks Airstream.

EarthRoamer from EarthRoamer on Vimeo.