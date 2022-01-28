The last offer that Chivas would make to Santiago Giménez and that he could not refuse

Santiago Giménez could receive a difficult offer to refuse from Chivas.

January 27, 2022 11:02 a.m.

The directive of Chivas could have an ace up his sleeve to achieve a final signing before the market closes, because according to David Medrano, one of the objectives of Chivas for this tournament it has been Santiago Gimenez.

The striker of Blue Cross He has not been a starter in any of the games that the Machine has played at this start of the tournament and he has barely played 34 minutes in two games, so he could seek to leave the club to play more minutes and be considered for the Selection.

One of the options I would have Gimenez is to go to Chivashowever, until now, the board of the Flock has not been able to make an offer that is attractive both for the Blue Cross as for the player, which could change these days.

What would Chivas offer Santiago Giménez to convince him?

Chivas announced a new agreement with PSV, which could help some club players have a door to Europe through the Dutch club, which Chivas I would offer to Santaigo Gimenez to fulfill his dream of playing in the Old Continent.