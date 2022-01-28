“The Kardashians have come up with a tough rival”

Related news

Georgina Rodriguez has turned 28 this Thursday and has celebrated in style, as Netflix has matched the launch of its reality show I’m Georgina with this special date for the dancer. the couple of Cristiano Ronaldo (36) opens the doors of her house and her luxurious life to anyone who wants to meet her and does so with a resounding first sentence: “Many know my name, few know who I am”. With this declaration of intent, Jaca begins by narrating her most unknown life, from her harsh childhood in Aragon to her dazzling current routine in which she enjoys jet private, a yacht and haute couture clothes. His most private side is -or was, before the reality show– a secret for the vast majority of her followers, but there are those who do know her more thoroughly, among them, adriana abenia (37).

The presenter shares Aragonese roots with the model and they experienced motherhood almost at the same time, circumstances that one day united them: “We follow each other on networks, from time to time we write to each other because we are both mothers of a girl of practically the same age. She is a very normal aunt, honestly, it’s not because I’m from Aragon, I think it’s very funny”, Abenia confessed last September to EL ESPAÑOL when the reality show of CR7’s girlfriend.

Now, the same day that the Netflix production was released, this newspaper has contacted Adriana again to find out her expectations about her friend’s audiovisual work. “I’m not going to miss it! I already have the bowl of popcorn ready, I hope Luna leaves me,” says the communicator in reference to her daughter.

Adriana Abenia and Georgina share their origins and the age of their daughter.

Abenia is excited about what her countrywoman has achieved, and it is the first production of this kind about the life of a Spanish character. “The Kardashians have come out with a tough rival, looks great. I would like to make a style program 21 days with Georgina, to enjoy that -luxury life- at first hand”, jokes the presenter extolling her friend’s work.

Already at the time when the launch of this project was announced, Adriana, from her personal knowledge of Georgina, made it clear what she thinks about the partner of the most followed soccer player in the world: “I think she is doing very well, she has assumed her role in a very cool way”, confessed while emphasizing how simple the model is in private.

Due to all the ties that bind her to the dancer, as well as the desire to know more details of her life, Abenia reveals that she is not going to miss the reality show, since several episodes are also located in his beloved Aragón: “Another incentive! See the land! The number of times I’ve gone ice skating to Jaca,” he says about the city where Georgina grew up.

The presenter Adriana Abenia, in an image of her social networks.

This January 27 has also been very special for Cristiano’s partner, and Adriana Abenia has not hesitated to contact her: “I congratulated her twice, Clear. For his birthday and for the reality show“. In fact, publicly you can read in the last post of Georgina how the presenter has written the following: “Happy birthday, beauty! We will enjoy you”.

Just like the 29.8 million followers which currently holds the influencer, Abenia will be one more spectator of the special documentary I’m Georgina and he will do it together with his daughter Luna. “You’ll see it with me! You’re going to learn more than at school!” he says humorously.

