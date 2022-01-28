The k Beauty trend that Ariana Grande made fashionable

Ariana Grande He is one of the most followed people Instagram, something that sounds like a dream for many but not for Ari. Having so many people watching what he does or doesn’t do lends itself to being used as a pretext to criticize his every action. They have even accused her of doing Asian-Fishingsomething that has nothing to do with the trends that she has used but here we tell you everything.

It is important that you take into account that the k-beauty is in trend, it is clear that everyone wants to join and achieve the perfect makeup. Many love it either because it leaves an enviable skin or because of how beautiful and aesthetic it looks. For this reason, many people have joined this beauty trend, recreating all kinds of routines to achieve that effect. glowy. Like any other trend in the world. Although in 2018 the term was unveiled Asian-Fishing thanks to writer Wanna Thompson.

Concept that was born after “Black-Fishing” also became a trend, both referring to people who culturally appropriate Asian features to look like them. Accusing Ariana Grande of doing it repeatedly. Something that is not real since since she launched as a soloist we have seen her with her iconic outline of hers in the form of a cat and for one day that she does not do it does not mean that she is “appropriating” a culture.

On the contrary, her make-up has only sought to evolve, starting up the eyeliner in a very fine way also in the tear duct, just as they do in the k-beauty in addition to making it thinner so that it looks much more aesthetic. Even the makeup artist euphoria applies it and therefore hundreds of girls who want to recreate memorable outlines.

Leaving this clear, we share with you how to recreate the trend of k-beauty that is inspiring everyone to achieve very natural yet powerful makeup. Always with due respect to people doing makeup that makes them feel powerful and free. Taking everything as a reference to adapt it to a Latin skin or from anywhere. Not wanting to imitate others, just using the trending ideas of k beauty like Ariana Grande as a base.

douyin

It is a trend that many use influencers of makeup in China to achieve very beautiful lips shinywhether you use a lip tint or your favorite lipsticks but only to the center of the lips, let it dry and apply a little gloss to make the lips look fuller and more attractive.

doll outlines

At k-beauty, the outline is very light, it is almost always marked with brown or pink shadow and at the end a slight straight line with eyeliner. This 2022, a basic is to outline so that your eyes look like a doll by applying a pink shadow to the top and bottom to give volume and give a different effect. Here also applies the delineation of the tear duct to give the illusion that the eyes are more elongated.

thin eyelashes

In Asia the eyelashes are not like in Mexico or like Ari usually wears them with false or mega loaded eyelashes. If you check her Instagram photos, for some time now she has been seen only making up or in a more charged way only the edge of the eyelashes to lengthen the eye and give that natural impression but at the same time striking.