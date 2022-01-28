The impressive muscular body of Mark Wahlberg at 50 years old

Mark Wahlberg has shared a shirtless video on Instagram with which he shows that he is in top shape with big and strong muscles.

Mark Walhberg Discusses His 11,000 Calorie Daily Diet For His Movie ‘Father Stu’: ‘It Wasn’t Fun’

Mark Wahlberg is a gym ace and turning 50 hasn’t changed any of that. The actor enjoys a brutal physique that he has just shown off on his Instagram profile, where shared a shirtless video to talk about how “all-natural, performance-inspired nutrition” has helped him a lot to achieve the muscles that we see him.

At one point in the video, Wahlberg flexes his arms until he takes out the huge biceps he has, as well as his chest and abs., getting stronger and harder. It is amazing to see the actor’s physique, although in the text that states the video he acknowledges that he has had to be careful not to wake up his wife because he is not a big fan of her lavishly like that. “I had to whisper so as not to bother my wife for not wearing a shirt,” jokes the actor from ‘Uncharted’, a film where he shares the poster (and very hard training) with Tom Holland.

Recently, we saw him with his wife and four children welcoming 2022 on the beach, where the family spent a few days off and where we already saw that 50 years have not been bad for the former Calvin Klein model. in his younger days.

