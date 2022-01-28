The impressive birthday gift from Cristiano Ronaldo to Georgina Rodríguez

The light and laser show included a moment in which the name of Georgina appeared in the tower and ended with the message: “Happy birthday Geo“, in giant white letters, above a photo of the stunning model in a glamorous black off-the-shoulder gown.

In Portuguese, along with the spectacular video, Ronaldo posted: “Many congratulations my love”, next to the emoji of a heart and that of a birthday cake with candles. The United player and his partner are celebrating her 28th birthday and her rags-to-riches Netflix series in the Arab state, titled I Am Georgina.

How much did Cristiano Ronaldo spend on his gift?

On the edge of Burj Lake, the Burj Khalifa laser and light show is a big draw. The iconic tower becomes the world’s largest viewing screen at night; Recent reports place the cost of placing a three-minute advertisement or promotional message on the facade of the tower at a minimum of one million 393 thousand 608.88 pesos.

The price increases if it is the weekend. That, of course, is nothing for Ronaldo, whose net worth is estimated at more than 10,313,431,800.00 pesos. The still twenty-something dedicated a long and heartfelt message of thanks to her partner on her official Instagram account.