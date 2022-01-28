The first report on Jorge Sánchez’s injury with the Mexican National Team

During the match between Jamaica Y Mexicocorresponding to the CONCACAF Qualifying heading to Qatar World Cup 2022, Jorge Sanchez left in minute 4 due to an injury to his left leg after sliding to take the ball from junior flemmingsso the player from the tigers, Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodriguez.

At the end of the meeting, TUDN captured the defender of the America club with a splint on his left leg. In these images it can be seen that his side was supported by his partner Henry Martinauthor of one of the two goals scored by the Jamaican representative, who with this result was practically eliminated from the competition.

It will be valued in the CAR

It is worth mentioning that the seriousness of Jorge Sánchez’s injury is still unknown, so this Friday he will be assessed at the High Performance Center (CAR) to find out how long it will take to recover, however, if it is serious, it will cause you to drop out with the TRI for matches against Costa Rica Y Panama on the field of Aztec stadium.

If so, you will have to report with all the Eagles to start with his recovery, although it is not ruled out that he will be valued again, but now by the club’s medical staff. If it’s serious, Santiago Solaricoach of Club América, will be forced to modify his defense for the game against the squad of Athletic Saint Louiscorresponding to the date 4 of Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022.

It will be analyzed if they go for one more reinforcement

Note that depending on the severity, the Eagles board, headed by the sports president, Santiago Bathswill analyze whether it goes for one more reinforcement or remains as it is, taking into account that the transfer market in Mexican soccer closes this Tuesday, February 1 at 5:00 p.m. central time in our country.

In this commitment, it is expected that the ‘indie’ make use of its new elements that have not been able to see action in this campaign, such as: Diego Valdes, Jorge Mere Y Juan Oteroalthough it is unknown if they will do so as starters, so we will have to be attentive to training this and next week to discover the idea of ​​​​the Argentine.