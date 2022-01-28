The first 10 minutes of The Matrix Resurrections are released on YouTube

This January 28, The Matrix Resurrections premieres on HBO Max for Latin America, and along with its premiere on the platform from Warner Bros. they published the first 10 minutes of the film through YouTube.

This new installment in the popular saga is directed by Lana Wachowski, and its cast includes Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss who return to play Neo and Trinity. The rest of the cast is made up of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The Matrix Resurrections, fourth film of the saga, It premiered last December in theaters, and its synopsis indicates that…

“The Matrix Resurrections returns to the world of two realities: one, everyday life; the other, the lie that hides behind. To find out if his reality is a physical or a mental construct, to truly know himself, Mr. Anderson must decide if he wants to follow the white rabbit once more. And if Thomas…Neo…has learned anything, it’s that elections are the only way to get in or out of the Matrix. Of course Neo already knows what he has to do but what he doesn’t know yet is that the Matrix is ​​stronger, safer and more dangerous than ever. Deja vu. Keanu Reeves embodies the double role of Thomas Anderson/Neo, the man from the Matrix who became the Savior of humanity who, once again, must choose which path to take. Carrie-Anne Moss is the iconic warrior Trinity…Or is Tiffany, a suburban mother of three with a passion for motorcycles?”