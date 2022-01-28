The film that failed in its theatrical release and now triumphs on Disney +

After its premiere it became a commercial failure. However, his landing on Disney + was a success. As happened with other productions, X-Men: Dark Phoenix had a new life with its arrival on the streaming platform and, now, it turned out to be one of the most unexpected hits. These days, the action movie is among the most watched titles in Argentina.

The feature film, released in 2019, belongs to the twelfth installment of the franchise and was directed by Simon Kinberg. The plot revolves around a world where the characters must face one of their allies after an unexpected special force grants him a special power that affects his mind.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix Official Trailer

There, her companions must join forces and stop some aliens from chasing her to obtain that power. Among its protagonists are James McAvoy (Professor X), Sophie Turner (Jean Grey), Michael Fassbender (Magnet), Jennifer Lawrence (Mystic), Nicholas Hoult (Beast), Tye Sheridan (Cyclops), Alexandra Shipp (Storm), Kodi Smit-McPhee (Nightcrawler), and Evan Peters (Peter Maximoff).

Upon its release, this Marvel Studios feature film it was not well received by viewers or critics. “A few years ago, mutants were the star heroes. Their comics were the best sellers and their success was such that they were the first characters from the house of ideas to receive a film with a dignified and serious treatment. (with apologies to Blade). However, this franchise has had significant ups and downs in its development and quality,” wrote one user. on the reviews page Filmaffinity.

The critic William Bibbiani expressed for the medium TheWrap: “It would be wonderful to report that dark phoenix It was an impressive sendoff for this long-running franchise. Instead, it’s just your average underwhelming superhero movie, with a familiar story, disinterested actors, some great action sequences and a lot of missed opportunities”

Meanwhile, the film critic diego battle contributed his point of view in a 2019 news item for LA NACION and wrote: “At the close of this saga of superheroes that has been going on for almost two decades issues such as intimate contradictions, generational differences, integration difficulties for the “different” (mutants go from being celebrities adored by power to a risk to public safety) are addressed, and there is a festival of sophisticated visual effects”.

Finally, he reflected: “The result, without being brilliant, is quite entertaining and convincing”. While feedback was mixed, the film’s flop wasn’t just critical.

A magazine report dead line reported a loss of US$133 million, as it grossed just $252 million against a budget of $65.8 million in the United States and Canada. For this she was considered the lowest income received by the franchise X Men since the first saga in the year 2000.

Regarding the actions taken by the producers, the film was offered for different formats such as Real 3D or IMAX. However, three years later, they realized that the key to success was in the streamingwhere it became a hit on Disney Plus and its title is first in several countries.

There are several productions that were given a new opportunity in other services. Either because it had been forgotten or because at the time of its release it was not well received, this film from X Men It is the clear example that there are always second chances.