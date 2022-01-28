The discharge of Edson Álvarez with the Mexican National Team is confirmed

Héctor Herrera will replace the Ajax player for Mexico vs. Jamaica, which is broadcast exclusively on Channel 5 and TUDN.

Video: Confirmed, Edson Álvarez will not play in Kingston

For: Zaritzi Sosa JAN. 27. 2022

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Gerardo Martino has trouble making up the eleven that will face the Jamaican national team, as Edson Alvarez is the new casualty in the El Tri lineup.

During the warm-up he suffered from a cramp that had to be treated, but TUDN was able to know that, during the final part in which ‘el Tata’ made his starting 11, Edson was not there and his place was Hector Herrera who next to louis romo line up to take their place before Jamaica.

However, Álvarez has been a key piece for the strategist of the Tricolor so he wanted to wait until the last minute and see whether or not he will be able to play from the start.

Hours later, it was confirmed that he will not be for the first of three matches in the Mexican team on this FIFA Date, but it is not ruled out for the games against Costa Rica and Panama at the Azteca Stadium.

The midfielder has played six of eight matches in the Concacaf qualifier heading to Qatar 2022 and in all as headline.

On the other hand, Gerardo Martino dispels a doubt in the defense and that is that he had the doubt between Hector Moreno and Johan Vásquez, will finally be the Pumas youth squad who will come out in the center against Jamaica.

the duel of the Mexican team that visit to Jamaica is unique to TUDN Y Channel 5 will begin its broadcast at 5:50 p.m. Central Time. Mexico.