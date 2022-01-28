The definitive registrations and withdrawals of Club América for the Clausura 2022 tournament

This Wednesday the America club announced the arrival of his last reinforcement, Juan Otero was featured on the team’s social media as the fifth item to come out of the set of Coapa. After that, the team held a press conference to mention that with that the winter transfer market was closed. That was how Santiago Solari Y Santiago Baths they were announced ready to compete in Clausura 2022 with those five players who join the squad just before Matchday 4.

But it was not only the incorporations, but also the casualties that were mentioned in the team throughout these weeks. The exits were the most striking, since it was not expected that there would be so many elements that were not already considered. That is why in Eagle Passion we make a count of the ups and downs that occurred for the following season.

High in Club America

The first incorporation that occurred was that of the Chilean Diego Valdes, who will wear the number 10 in the set and will help the change in midfield. He has not had the opportunity to debut due to a discomfort he had at the end of the previous tournament with Saints, but now he is training evenly with his teammates and with this his possible appearance in the duel against Athletic of San Luis.

The second to enter was Jonathan dos Santos, who will wear the number 7 and also arrives to make changes in the midfield. He already had the opportunity to debut in the defeat against Atlas on his entry into the complementary part of the match. The third reinforcement was Alexander Zendejas, coming from Necaxa and occupies a space as extreme right. The Mexican had the opportunity to start in the match against the Rojinegros and his performance was applauded by the fans, he will be the bearer of the mythical number 17.

The signing number four was the Spanish Jorge Mere, who comes to reinforce one of the most important areas for the American team that was the central defense. Due to the fact that he still did not have a work visa, the defender has not been able to be in the line-up of Santiago Solari, so it is expected that he will appear on date 4, the shirt he will wear will be number 22 as in his time Paul Aguilar Y Alvaro Fidalgo.

The fifth and last player that was contemplated in the club was the Colombian Juan Otero, the strategist’s special request to also reinforce the right wing area. The expectations have not been so high with the arrival of this footballer, but he could adapt to the game depending on the knowledge that the coaching staff has of his most effective movements. Finally his number will be number 30.

Casualties in Club America

To start the Closure 2022, The azulcrema team will no longer have nine players, who went to various teams in the same Liga MX: Nicolás Castillo (Necaxa), Nicolás Benedetti (Mazatlán), Sebastián Córdova (Tigres), Emanuel Aguilera (Atlas), Renato Ibarra (Xolos), Fernando Madrigal (Necaxa), Mario Osuna (without equipment), Ramon Juarez (Atletico de San Luis) Y chucho lopez (Necaxa).