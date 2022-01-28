‘The Dark Knight Rises’: Tom Hardy devised Bane’s voice on his own and warned Christopher Nolan that it could be a complete disaster

ARTICLE HIGHLIGHTS

Tom Hardy played the masked villain Bane in Christian Bale’s final turn as Batman: The dark knight rises.

Hardy came up with Bane’s voice on his own, and at first it was almost impossible to understand.

He based the unique voice on a Roman gypsy gentleman named Bartley Gorman.

tom hardy | Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

The dark knight rises from director Christopher Nolan was Christian Bale’s last turn as the Caped Crusader. It was also the Batman movie that introduced the masked villain Bane, played by Tom Hardy.

A decade later, Bane remains an iconic villain with a controversial voice impossible to forget. Hardy recently revealed that he came up with Bane’s voice. But he says he warned Nolan that using it could be a complete disaster.

Bane’s voice in ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ was almost impossible to understand

According to Screen Rant, the voice Hardy used for Bane during a preview scene was so difficult for test audiences to understand that he had to re-dub his dialogue. But there was a good reason Hardy was doing so much with his voice in the role.

During a recent Wired segment where Hardy answered some of the web’s most searched questions, the actor went into detail about the process of deciding on the voice of Bane. In determining what Bane should sound like, Hardy says he was trying to avoid the objections that fans would have about a white man playing a character of Latino descent.

Tom Hardy came up with Bane’s voice on his own.

Hardy says that he looked at the concept of Latin and found a character, a Welsh-Irish gentleman named Bartley Gorman, who is a Romani gypsy. And that’s where he found Bane’s voice.

“The king of the gypsies is a bare-knuckle fighter and a boxer. And he said [doing a Bane-like voice], ‘When I get in a ring with a man, I want to wipe him off the face of the Earth, and he wants to kill me.’ And I was like, ‘This is great,'” Hardy shared.

‘Dark Knight Rises’ Star Warned Christopher Nolan Voice Could Be Disaster

Hardy says he remembers telling Nolan that he could “take a kind of Darth Vader route,” with a “direct neural-tone villain voice” for Bane. Or, they could try the Gorman-inspired voice in case they needed to consider the character’s roots and origins.

“But we could laugh the park out of it, it might be something we regret, but it’s your choice ultimately,” Hardy recalled telling Nolan. “He says, ‘no, I think we’ll take it.’ And that was it. And we played around with it, made it a little more fluid, and now people love it.”

Fans are still divided on Bane’s voice

When Hardy said that people love Bane’s voice, he was kidding. Many fans were unhappy with the way Hardy’s character spoke in the film. And they probably would have preferred a more direct villain voice like Darth Vader. But they can’t deny that Bane’s voice is memorable.

In addition to putting a lot of thought into his voice, Hardy also transformed his body for the role of Bane. He spent months training in the gym, but he also ate a lot of pizza. Hardy credits movie magic for making him look like the Batman villain.

Tom Hardy Claims He Was ‘Porky’ on ‘The Dark Knight Rises’

During a segment of BBC Radio 1’s “Kids Ask” web series, Hardy was asked by a 10-year-old journalist how he got “so muscular” during his preparation to play Bane. He mentioned going to the gym, but blamed his “pizza diet” for looking “slightly porky” on paper.

“If you really study the photographs [of Bane]I was very overweight, actually. I ate a lot and didn’t weigh much more than I do now, but I ate more pizza. They shoot from below to make you look big,” Hardy explained.

“That’s the magic of lighting and three or four months of lifting and training and eating a lot of pizza. It was not good for my heart. The point was to look as big as possible.”

Fans can currently watch all of Nolan’s Batman movies on HBO Max.