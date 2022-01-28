The controversial condition of Brad Pitt and George Clooney to lower their salary in their last film

In the film industry there are many great stars who have reached the top of Hollywood, actors of the stature of Brad Pitt Y George Clooneywho have just joined forces in a new joint project led by jon wattswho has just released the smash hit ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

The actors will be the protagonists of a plot of which many details are not yet known, although we do know that it promises. So much so that Clooney and Pitt have made the difficult decision to give up part of your salary so that it does not fail.

Among other things, the title of the film is unknown, although it is known that there was a great bidding war from different producers to get the rights to the story. Some rights he finally got Apple Original Filmsand to which the Hollywood stars put a condition.

Movie theaters, something essential for them

George Clooney recently gave an interview to ‘Deadline’, where he talked about his new movie with Brad Pitt and that bidding war that came to them: “Yes. Brad and me. It was an exciting time because it got to be one of those rare bidding wars that happen from time to time, and it ended up being pretty extreme. Finally, Apple came up with a big figure for Brad and me”.

But, precisely the money is not what matters most to the couple of actors, but that the film reached the cinemas, one of the most controversial issues today due to the rise of the platforms. “We said that we were willing to charge less as long as the theatrical release of the film is guaranteed, and they thought it was great”, revealed Clooney, who is committed to the big screen.

And it is that this internal war between cinema and streaming platforms is something that will last for a while, although according to Clooney “there is a way in which we can all coexist.” Of course, he has also confirmed that he prefers movie theaters: “I think there are movies that are much more fun to watch on a big screen. For example, the movie I’m shooting with Julia Roberts right now is a comedy, and comedies are fun to watch in a room full of people.”