The commented image of Hugh Jackman with his wife 20 years ago

It could be said that the couple formed by Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness She is one of the most envied in Hollywood. Both have always shown the enviable and healthy relationship they have and the actor declares his love to his wife numerous times through social networks.

This time it was with a photograph of both of them from 20 years ago. In it, a very young Hugh and Deborra appear embracing in a very affectionate way while they smile happily at the camera. “20 years ago“writes the actor. Immediately, the publication, which has received more than half a million likes, has been filled with very positive comments for the couple.

“The perfect couple“, or “True love“, were some of the comments by his fans that were repeated the most. Without a doubt, what is clear is that Hugh he is very much in love of his wife and the passion between them in that photograph, they continue to transmit to this day.

The couple of actors has been in the media spotlight whenever both have allowed it. Every time a picture of them appears on social media, their followers go crazy highlighting the enviable couple they form In addition to how great professionals they are.

They met in 1995 during the filming of the Australian series ‘Correlli’. The 13-year age difference did not prevent the two from falling in love and, a year later, getting married.

But not everything has been as idyllic as it seems. Together have had to overcome several cancers of the actor’s skin, as well as his addiction to sex. But despite this, they have stayed together, adopted their two children and have strengthened their relationship that in sight remains that can overcome any stone that is put in the way.

I’m sure you’re interested…

Hugh Jackman, surprised how old his 15-year-old daughter is already