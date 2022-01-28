“The castuza podemita, see Belarra or Díaz, has taken a liking to that of flying in Falcon”

The Minister of Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda and General Secretary of Podemos, Ione Belarra, took the Spanish Armed Forces plane this Thursday to travel to Strasbourg (France) and attend an informal meeting of Ministers of Education and Youth of the European Union there. Pure cynicism on the part of someone who said that this type of luxuries were typical of the caste, not of them who were ordinary people. Edward Inda remember in this video that «seven and a half years after the emergence of Podemos they are more chaste than the most disgusting castuza that we have suffered in a democracy and surely more chaste than the most despicable castuza that we have suffered in the dictatorship».

The director of OKDIARIO recalls that “the first to break and break his promises was, of course, the compulsive liar Pablo Iglesias.” “Iglesias assured that he would always live in Vallecas and that, whether he was president of the Government, vice president or master gunsmith, he would never leave that great neighborhood of Madrid that is Vallecas. Well, he didn’t have time to buy a large house in Galapagar with a built area of ​​270 square meters, a guest house, a swimming pool with a plot of 2,600 square meters and an approximate market value of 1.2 million euros,” says Inda. The case revealed it, of course, OKDIARIO.

Other distinguished representatives of the caste are Ione Belarra and Yolanda Diaz. Belarra is the Minister of Social Rights. “She is a countrywoman of mine and has a somewhat ‘kale borroka’ aesthetic,” says Inda. “Well, the Minister for Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda had a meeting in Strasbourg this Thursday. And how did she get there? In tourist of Iberia, in tourist of Air Europa or in that vulgarity that Ryanair must be for them? No, he left in a Falcon with a couple », she says.

“These are the ones who were going to end the caste. And Yolanda Díaz, the Vice President of the Government and Minister of Labor, left for Rome to see the Pope several weeks ago. She could have gone on business and even less on Ryanair but she went on Falcon. They are worthy disciples of Pedro Sánchez, of a Sánchez who goes to see his favorite music group, The Killersto Castellón in Falcón, or that official acts are invented to attend party acts on the presidential plane, ”continues Inda.

“Nothing to do with the Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Ruette, which usually goes to public events and, of course, to private ones on a regular basis. Nothing to do with david cameron, who when he was Prime Minister of the United Kingdom came on vacation to Spain on Ryanair. Nothing to do with Mauricio Macri, which when traveling to Europe used to come on a regular line. and nothing to do with Boris Johnson, which usually takes regular flights when flying to South America. In short, a most disgusting castuza, ”says the director of OKDIARIO.