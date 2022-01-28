The Carlos Salcedo-Yeferson Soteldo interchange, close to closing

the output of Carlos Salcedo for the arrival of Jefferson Soteldo it would be sealed. After reaching an agreement tigers Y Toronto F.C.what was missing was that the salary negotiation between the feline team and the striker reached good terms, a situation that has already been resolved, according to US media.

And it is that the Venezuelan is in concentration with his selection facing the World Cup Qualifiersbut at the end of his commitment he was no longer summoned to appear in toronto.

Other clubs like flamingo they would have tried to sign him; Soteldo already knows Brazilian football after passing through Saintsteam in the dazzled reaching a Final of Libertadores Cup.

However, after his good performance in South Americadid not perform as expected in his first and only year in the mlsresulting in three goals and six assists in 24 games, a situation that forced the Canadian team to look for alternatives in attack, finding in the Italian Lorenzo Insigne its new Designated Player, as well as the same Carlos Salcedo Y Alexander Pozuelo.

Salcedomeanwhile, was no longer considered by Michael Herrera in the visit of tigers to University City this weekend, after the same defender “said goodbye” to the club with a controversial message on social media.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: TIGRES: IGOR LICHNOVSKY REVEALS THE NUMBER HE WILL WEAR WITH UANL