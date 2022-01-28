The Browns lose 8 elements due to COVID-19

This morning, the NFL franchise, cleveland browns, issued a statement in which they released the unfortunate news that 8 team items, you have entered the reserve list for COVID-19.

The news comes a day after 37 new cases of infection were announced on Monday, December 13 alone, the highest number since 2020 when the pandemic began.

wide receiver Jarvis Landry , tight end Austin Hooper , offensive tackle Jedrick Wills , guard Wyatt Teller , guard Drew Forbes , defensive end Takkarist McKinley ; the receptor jojo natson and tight end Ross Travis from the practice squad.

Read more: Tom Brady passes Drew Brees to set record for most pass completions in NFL history

Browns have passed the tests

The season for Cleveland has been quite complicated from the aspect of injuries, as well as infections by COVID-19, adversities that they have undoubtedly been able to cope with.

The Browns are currently second in the American Conference North Division of the league, only one game away from the Baltimore Ravens, who have refused to leave the top. Baltimore has a record of 8 wins with 5 losses, and Cleveland 7 wins and 6 losses.