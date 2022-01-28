The boom of hourglass nails, inspired by the “Euphoria” series that is all the rage on the networks

It is a nail art in which the outermost area of ​​the nail is covered with black enamel and the innermost area is left in a whitish tone, giving rise to the shape of an hourglass (Instagram)

It’s hard to remember a time before makeup euphoria, and even harder to think of a TV show (or movie, for that matter) that has had such an impact immediate, indelible and lasting in beauty and trends. The success of HBO took bits of trends that were just beginning to find a foothold in beauty — bright colors, graphic lines, iconic references and, of course, gems — and combined them in a way that resonated with the public and the beauty industry in general.

Although this time the beauty looks are much darker than in the premiere, Y glitter and fantasy are left aside, the creativity is still intact, and the fans appreciate it. So much so, that this time to the spectacular outfits of makeup adds another demonstration of talent in the characterization team: the elaborate manicure that its protagonist wears. Is about a nail art in which the outermost area of ​​the nail is covered with black polish and the innermost area is left in a whitish tone, giving rise to the shape of an hourglass. The shape of the nail is elongated and remains square.

Natalie Minerva, The manicurist of the series spoke on her Instagram account about this creation. The nail expert claims that she and alexa demie, the actress who gives life to Maddy, they dreamed of this manicure inspired by the outfit that the protagonist wears in episode number one of the series. In this first installment, Maddy takes Akna’s Damien Black minidress, paired with black opera mittens and a pair of thigh-high satin sandals from Amina Muaddi. A look that connects with the aesthetic established by the recently deceased French designer Thierry Mugler. On the nails, the curved lines correspond to the cutouts on the dress.

“In the first season, really there was not such an intense presence of nail art” , Held Minerva in dialogue with the American site The Cut. “It was something I had noticed, so I reached out to the team about it because it’s a show based on Gen Z and obviously beauty plays a big role.” he added.

In the last 10 years, we have seen nail art emerge and, well, never go out of style. Rather, seems to evolve over time as do all trends. For its part, euphoria has shown how nail art can not only complement makeup, but also help take an entire beauty look to the next level for maximum impact.

The trick to getting the precision needed to do this manicure is to use a short, thin brush. This will give enough precision to create the curves of the design. The added difficulty of this nail art specifically is that all work is done to the edge of the nail, in an area of ​​difficult access for the manicurist, as also occurs in the edge manicure, so trendy

But nevertheless, many users of tiktok They did not wait for the expert to reveal the secret of this manicure and tried to recreate it and design their own versions of it in a self-taught way. While some beauty addicts they add acrylic applications in three dimensions, others add a layer of glitter to the black of the edges. Some prefer to lengthen the dimensions of the nail and there are those who miss the shine of the previous season, and add sparkly stone applications.

In 2019, Minerva became friends with Demi. “She really He pushed me to be on the show.” asserted Minerva. The nail artist from The Angels started seriously exploring nail art in college.

“I really wanted cool nails, and I still I couldn’t afford to go to Japanese nail salons.” , he remembered. She would coordinate her outfits along with the nail designs. The hobby eventually turned into a career, and Minerva opened a salon in downtown Los Angeles called Nail Swagwhich closed in September 2020 due to the pandemic after more than four years in business. Today, Minerva took his style to the fingers of Ariana Grande, with whom he toured for four years; Carmen Electra; Selena Gomez; and Snoop Dogg.

The process of conceptualizing and creating intricate designs is an experience that Minerva describes as meditative. “I have had some super special and deep spiritual conversations with people that I will remember for the rest of my life at nail sessions,” she concluded, reflecting on customers who have become friends you spend time with on a regular basis. “I don’t think that happens a lot at jobs.”

