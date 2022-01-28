The best memes left by Mexico vs Jamaica without Martinoli or García

(Photo: Twitter/@betomontiiel)

With a stormy procedure, Mexico managed to return to the path of victory in the Concacaf Octagonal Final against Jamaica. The meeting had an exclusive broadcast through the signal of TUDNso the team Aztec Sportscomposed by Christian Martinoli, Luis Garcia, Zague and Jorge Campos couldn’t narrate it. In this regard, users on social networks noted her disagreement, as well as the nostalgia for listening to the comments of the peculiar team.

(Photo: Twitter/@ClubMartens)

During the game, social networks began to evoke the names of the characters from Aztec Sports. And it is that in the Ajusco television team they have consolidated a peculiar style of narration which has been widely favored by the national public. It is worth mentioning that in the vast majority of the matches that the Mexican National Team has played in the last year, the rating has been more favorable for Martinoli and company.

(Photo: Twitter/@bestiaonfire)

The wave of memes was unleashed since the characters in charge of the chronicle in TUDN they began to intervene. However, evoking the humor of the chroniclers of the competition, as well as their well-known phrases, a user assured that “Jamaica would not have scored the goal if only Christian Martinoli and Dr. García were narrating and if Diego Lainez was already on the court”.

(Photo: Twitter/@quality_publici)

Against all expectations, Jamaica he was left with one man less a few minutes after the end of the first half. However, numerical inferiority was not an impediment for They went ahead of the scoring in the second half. A bad rejection by Rogelio Funes Mori was taken advantage of by Daniel Johnson, who left no chance to tackle Guillermo Ochoa.

Photo: @juamperrito / Twitter.

Another of the characters that was affected by the disagreement of the users was Enrique Bermúdez de la Serna. The Dogwho has established himself as one of the stellar voices in Televisa, was in charge of narrating and commenting on the second half of the meeting. Although he had the opportunity to call the flip of Henry Martin and Alexis Vega in the second half, He was also the protagonist of some memes.

Photo: @SimpsonitoMX / Twitter.

The vast majority of the images that included the Dog Bermúdez were related to the popular series of The Simpsons. In them they did allusion to his phonetic style characterized by emphasizing the letter “e” at the end of his sentences and words, although they also noted the change in his voice over the years due to his age.

Photo: @AlejandroLG / Twitter.

In summary, an important sector of Twitter users cataloged the coverage provided by TUDN like boring. They even mentioned the commenter in numerous publications through his official account. “Martinoli, Immortal, Doctoooor, where are they?”as well as “I miss you so much, Martinoli”were some of the messages that were spread during the match.

Photo: @SLP_Today / Twitter.

In response to user criticism, and after giving feedback on the Tricolor’s performance, Martinoli announced the return of his team to the narration of the match against Costa Rica at the Azteca Stadium. “See you on Sunday on Azteca 7″, he confirmed on his @martinolimx account.

Photo: @angelrm3_ / Twitter.

After being dropped in the second half, Gerardo Martino tried to change the dynamic of his attack with a quartet of modifications. In this way, in the final stretch, Jesus tecatito Corona was present to generate two scoring options. In the first of them, Henry Martin managed to finish a center of Alexis Vega, while the Chivas player was the architect of the second goal. Everything happened between minute 81 and 83.

Mexico reversed an adverse result in less than three minutes during the final stretch of the match (Photo: Gilbert Bellamy/REUTERS)

With victory. the Mexican National Team managed to add 17 units which placed them in third place in the sector, provisionally. In the absence of five dates to dispute, and if the results continue to be favorable, those of the daddy Martino might regain the lead of the Octagonal Final and move away from the position that would make them face a playoff or, in the worst case scenario, miss the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

KEEP READING:

Concacaf Octagonal: this is how Mexico was in the qualifiers for Qatar 2022

They destroyed Tata Martino for the performance of Mexico vs. Jamaica

Tecatito entered, Funes Mori left and Mexico beat Jamaica

Jamaica vs. Mexico: the brutal entry on Andrés Guardado that could leave him out of the match