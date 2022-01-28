The best fantasy movies on Netflix to watch in January 2022 (and the secret code to see more)

Netflix has some absolute fantasy gems currently available

The nights are still cold and dark and we haven’t even made it to February yet. But don’t despair, Netflix has a wide variety of great movies and series that you can watch from the comfort of your armchair.

At T3 we love good movies and we’ve compiled some short lists to help point you in the right direction, including the 3 best cult moviesthe top three new movies and three best martial arts movies; to name a few. Whatever your interest, we’ve got you covered.

Now, we turn to fantasy movies, which are (of course) the best movies ever made (besides other genres). If you want to find all fantasy movies available on Netflix, use the (secret) code: 9744.

In the UK, Netflix typically has a pretty patchy selection, especially when compared to the rest of the world. But currently (January 2022) the catalog is excellent; with loads of popular fantasy movies available just a click away.

Of course, if you want to try a different catalog, then check out some of the best VPNs. Although this is not viewed favorably by Netflix. So let’s start with the top three fantasy movies available on the platform in January 2022.

THE “HOBBIT” TRILOGY

Well, this option is cheating, but it’s worth it. Netflix has all three versions of “The Hobbit,” the sequel and prequels to “The Lord of the Rings.”

It seems to us that it is not necessary for us to tell you what it is based on “The Hobbit”, but for the most curious here it is. It is set in the events that took place some generations before “The Lord of the Rings”, following Bilbo Baggins, Frodo’s grandfather, and his journey to obtain the Ring of Power.

A few stellar performances, highly advanced CGI, and epic fight scenes help make these movies even better. Although the story may be a bit longer in some sections.

All three films are entertaining, with their ups and downs, and we think they’re perfect for spending a few evenings snuggling up to, even with a cup of hot chocolate in hand.

Image credit: Warner Bros.

KONG: SKULL ISLAND

There is something very compelling about King Kong, a story that has been told for generations. In this version, Kong does not fight Godzilla, but rather lives and protects an island lost in time.

None of this is known by the operation of the US army, which seeks to better understand the island, and the rest of the film goes that way. It features excellent performances by Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson, John C. Reilly and many others; amazing CGI work, brings the movie to life. In addition, it lasts a little less than two hours, so it does not take long. Highly recommended.

image credit

MOWGLI: LEGEND OF THE JUNGLE

A star-studded cast reimagining Rudyard Kipling’s Mowgli for Netflix. It is directed by none other than Andy Serkis. Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle is a fantastic movie and deserves a place on this list.

Rohan Chand does an excellent job as Mowgli, the only live-action character, supported by Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Naomie Harris and many, many others.

It is an excellent adaptation of a story that you know very well and that we cannot stop recommending.

Vampire Kate Beckinsale returns for the latest Underworld sequel, in which she is not only hunted by vampires, but by werewolves as well. Like the previous Underworld movies, this is an action-heavy fantasy film, but unlike all the others that followed the original classic, this one is truly a return to substance.

It never really gets beyond the silly vampire-werewolf plot that has characterized the series. But it does have some decent performances and some really impressive special effects.

It’s an ideal popcorn movie for a Friday night after having a few beers. And thanks to its short 90-minute runtime, you can watch it and then pick a smarter or funnier title.