The 7 Best Shakespeare Film Adaptations, Ranked

Shakespeare has written some of the most famous plays, many of which are considered cultural icons. Although the best way to see these works is on stage, there have also been some incredible film adaptations.

Some of these adaptations have been recreations of the original works, while others have attempted to modernize the performances to give the stories new and interesting twists. Shakespeare’s plays tend to point out the fatal flaws in humanity and people’s motivations, an aspect that helps create compelling characters that many actors love to portray.

7 Macbeth’s Tragedy Is Awesome

The Tragedy of Macbeth , by Joel Coen, is an absolutely amazing film for several reasons. The film itself is beautiful, and the choice to make it black and white helps it stand out, adding to the atmosphere of the whole experience. The performances of the actors are simply impressive, and Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand help take this adaptation to new heights. The scenery is also spectacular; the film felt like a true stage performance that helped introduce the viewer to this classic tale. The tragedy of macbeth It has only recently been released, but it is already a must-see film.

6 A Midsummer Night’s Dream Had An Incredible Cast

Thesummer night Dream is a wonderful comedy in which there is magic, relationships and fun. In 1999, the play was made into a wonderful movie that presented the story in a new light. The movie was bright, colorful, and exactly what viewers wanted to see from the adaptation. In addition, it featured great actors like Michelle Pfeiffer, Christian Bale and Rupert Everett. The film was part of the explosion of Shakespeare adaptations in the 1990s and is one of the best made during that era.

5 The King Told A Version Of Henry V

The Rey premiered in 2019 on Netflix and starred Timothee Chalamet, one of cinema’s biggest breakout stars. The movie was an adaptation of Shakespeare’s play Henry V. The movie adapted three parts of Henry V and had wonderful scenes and action-packed battles.

Chalamet brought his usual skill and poise to the role, further elevating the adaptation. Although not all people enjoy Shakespeare, The king helps adapt classic tales in a way that everyone wants to see (and should).

4 Much Ado About Nothing Was Branagh’s First Shakespeare Film

The movie that, according to many, started the Shakespeare craze in the 90s was Much ado About Nothing by Kenneth Branagh . This romantic comedy was adored by audiences when it was on stage, and even more so when it was made into a movie. The film featured an incredible cast with Kenneth Branagh, Emma Thompson, Keanu Reeves, Denzel Washington, and Kate Beckinsale. The film is bright and lively and has many of the funny aspects that marked Shakespeare’s comedies. Although it was only his second adaptation of Shakespeare, this one distinguished Branagh and established him as an authority on the subject.

3 Romeo + Juliet Was Redefined In The ’90s

Romeo + Juliet It was one of the most interesting choices ever made in an adaptation of Shakespeare. The MTV movie chose to set the iconic love story in a Miami-style Verona Beach. It featured rival gangs, weapons and a style of clothing that could only fit in the 90s. Leonardo Dicaprio took on the role of Romeo and was joined by other talented actors.

However, the film is incredibly divisive among fans of Shakespeare. Some claim that the film is a mockery of Romeo and Juliet, while others love it for its bold decisions. The film has really tried to modernize the classic tale and, for better or worse, it stands apart in the genre.

2 10 Things I Hate About You was a great modern reimagining

While The Taming of the Shrew has become more problematic in recent years due to its plot content, 10 things I hate about you He did an amazing job of adapting the plot to a more modern setting of a ’90s high school romance. Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles played the lead roles and had amazing on-screen chemistry. The film was loved by critics and fans alike, and has become a titular romantic comedy of the time. The film helped redefine The Tamed Shrew and helped curb some of the most problematic aspects of the original work. This adaptation is an amazing example of how to properly modernize a Shakespearean-era performance.

1 Branagh’s Hamlet is a work of art

The pinnacle of Kenneth Branagh’s work on Shakespeare is his adaptation of Hamlet from 1996 . The film is an impressive work of art and features an impressive performance from Kenneth Branagh. The infamous “take you to a nunnery” scene is amazing and awe inspiring. The film’s sets are elaborate, beautiful, and bring the Hamlet experience to life. Kate Winslet also gave an impressive performance, really playing Ophelia. The entire film is an incredible lesson in filmmaking, acting, and how to bring old stories to life in a new format. If people only see one Shakespeare movie in their life, it should be Hamlet , from 1996 .