The 3 best movies based on true events to watch today on Netflix – Series News

The one of the movies based on real events is a genre where many different styles have a place. The stories can be brought to the big screen as dramas -the most common-, comedies or horror films, but they all have one thing in common: the viewer is intrigued about what really happened. This is the special ingredient of this type of production and what differentiates it from the rest of the premieres.

If you would spend hours watching ‘biopics’ to get to know great artists better. If you are disturbed for days by movies that end badly after you find out what really happened. If you love looking for more information about the characters that existed in real life after the movie ends. Then these recommendations are for you. here they go 4 movies based on real events that you can watch today on Netflix.

‘Dark Waters’ (2019)

In 2016, New York Times published an article titled ‘The Lawyer Who Became DuPont’s Worst Nightmare’. In it he revealed the fight of a single man named Robert Bilott, who dared to face an entire corporation dedicated to the manufacture of chemical products. His activity had polluted a city and called for responsibilities. A catastrophe that, fortunately, has received the necessary impact.

The adaptation ran from the hand of Todd Haynes (carol), who brought together a luxury cast made up of Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway and Tim Robbins, among others. In this way, he managed to transform this real war into a film that is worthwhile and honors all those affected, while at the same time pointing the finger at the corrupt company that started it all.

‘The Excavation’ (2021)

It’s been a year since Netflix added to its catalog The excavation and, to this day, it still does not have the recognition it deserves. The film, set just before World War II, follows Edith Pretty, a recently widowed woman who hires an archaeologist to excavate her land. So discover something amazing.

Directed by Simon Stone, the film takes the viewer on a beautiful journey to the British plains. The romance that develops between the leads develops slowly but steadily and is well grounded in the incredible performances of Ralph Fiennes Y Carey Mulligan. What happens in The excavation is a re-imagining of the events that took place at the Sutton Hoo dig in 1939.

‘Into the Wild’ (2007)

Christopher McCandless was a 22-year-old who, after graduating from college, completely changed course and chose to live his freedom fully. He put aside his comfortable life and hit the road, to tour the United States and discover the treasures that the country keeps. He realized that he wanted to live in communion with nature and set out on the path to get closer to his goal.

This totally true story was brought to life on the big screen thanks to Sean Penn’s directing work on Towards wild routes. The filmmaker took Jon Krakauer’s book as a reference and launched into the story of Christopher McCandless’ quest for freedom. It is a captivating tale that will undoubtedly make you rethink a thing or two about your existence.. Penn manages to make, thanks to McCandless, a plea for pursuing your own dreams.

