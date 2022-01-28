The 2 women who are part of the Expansion League men’s teams

Images of women on technical benches during men’s soccer matches are very few. In Mexico, Carlotta Oetling Y Karen Reynoso have become the pioneers in this area and for the Closure 2022 Are the first women to step onto the pitch with deer Y Celayathus breaking the old taboos that they cannot work in teams of men and leaving aside the fact that a woman cannot enter a dressing room.

oetling is a physiotherapist of the set of Yucatan Y raynoso a statesman who helps the coaching staff of the Toros de Celayacommanded by Israel Hernandezto learn more about their players, rivals and even analyze possible signings.

For its part, Carlottawith extensive experience in his area and studies in Germany Y Hollandis the support of the medical staff in the Yucatecan squad to have each soccer player ready, both do it in the MX Expansion League and are officially registered.

Its beginnings and what it is like to work in a manly team

In an interview with Mediotiempo, oetling He told how his student stage was in Holland Y Germanywhere he began to get involved with men’s teams such as the EintrachtFrankfurt and others where he learned to see his work normally and coexistence with men to the point of even having his work bed inside the locker room.

“Since I was little I have been interested in sports and medicine. At an early age I knew that I wanted to study physiotherapy and I did it in Germany and Holland for five years. You can work in Germany with soccer teams and in a sports rehabilitation clinic in conjunction with Eintracht. In that country I had a great school working with men. My treatment bed was in the dressing roomthe first time I was surprised to see them naked, but then you take it as normal, you go and do your job”.

Even in Mexico the situation has not been entirely different, because he told how once in Tepatitlán he had to live with those directed by Carlos Gutiérrez while they changed and received the technical talk, showing that the important thing is to work with professionalismboth on his part and on the part of the players.

“In Venados I had to do that in Tepatitlán the dressing room is very small and I had to be with them, seeing that they were getting dressed and I was concentrating on just bandaging them and helping them as needed. Men have natural reactions when their groin is touched, but I try to make them feel comfortable. Sometimes I put out towels, I try not to give importance to what is happening and only to what I do”, he explained.

For its part, Reynosowho appears with the record as an assistant to the physical trainer of the cashier team (Juan Arroyo) recalled for this portal his time as an intern at the institution for six months and in December received the approval of Professor Hernández and of the directive to be contracted definitively.

“I studied a master’s degree in sports big data and when I finished I sent my data to the club showing the interest I hadIn the same way, the school where I studied sent my data to the team. They called me, we reached a six-month agreement and already in December they told me that they liked my work and that was how I was able to continue and be registered in the League. Outside of kitchen and administration, I am the only woman. They talked to the boys so they know that I was going to compare them in training and home games, everyone has accepted me very well”.

Unlike Carlotta, Karen He has a more distant deal with the footballer. Yes indeed, is the right hand of Arroyo and together they help Israel Hernandez to plan changes during matches and even to analyze a possible signing.

“I’m on the bench monitoring the player In case there is any doubt from the technical director or physical trainer, they can ask for their numbers. If I see that a player is out of his parameters, I tell the coach physical and he to the DT and they make the decision that they see most appropriate ”.

The future of your gender

Surprised to be the first and only in the records of the MX League and the MX Expansion Leagueso much Reynoso What oetling they hope to make way for women in men’s soccer and that not only remain pigeonholed in the Liga MX Femenil or common areas such as nutrition, kitchen and administration within a club.

“It surprises me, I did not know that there were few of us registered in a technical body. At Venados we have a nutritionist, I would have thought that there would be more women working on the teams. I hope this is the start for other teams to open up and give those opportunities. Today there are those paradigms, fears and ideas that because we are women we can distract the players, they are absurd”, he commented. Carlotta.

While Karen He pointed out: “It is still not so easy to enter women’s soccer, we hope that there are more women in the coaching staff and that we go out on the bench. It does not matter if you are a man or a woman, that they give you the opportunity to show what you can offer to a club”, he concluded.