the 10 serious errors that are corrected

Apple has fixed 10 major bugs in iOS 15.3, so we recommend installing it.

Apple yesterday released the third major update to iOS 15, and many expected it to introduce big news like it did with iOS 15.1 and iOS 15.2. However, iOS 15.3 has been a version focused on bug fixes and no new visualsbut not for that reason it is not a major update.

We knew that Apple had fixed the important Safari bug that could leak some of your information, but apart from that there are other very important bugs that iOS 15.3 has fixed.

10 bugs fixed in iOS 15.3

With each update, Apple publishes a list with all the bugs fixed, and with iOS 15.3 the company did exactly the same after the publication of the new version.

Color Sync

Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted file may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved validation.

Crash Reporter

Impact: A malicious application may be able to gain root privileges

Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved validation.

iCloud

Impact: An application may be able to access a user’s files

Description: An issue existed within the path validation logic for symbolic links. This issue was addressed by improving route sanitization.

IOMobileFrameBuffer

Impact: A malicious application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved input validation.

kernel

Impact: A malicious application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

Description: A buffer overflow issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

Model I/O

Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted STL file may lead to unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution

Description: An information disclosure issue was addressed with improved state management.

web kit

Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted email message may lead to arbitrary javascript execution

Description: A validation issue was addressed with improved input sanitization.

web kit

Impact: Processing of maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: A use after free issue was addressed with better memory management.

web kit

Impact: Processing of maliciously created web content may prevent the Content Security Policy from being applied.

Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved state handling.

WebKit Storage

Impact: A website may be able to track sensitive user information

Description: A cross-origin issue in the IndexDB API was addressed with improved input validation.

These bugs affected the same devices: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

The 45 best tricks for iOS 15 and your iPhone

For all these bugs that Apple has fixed, We recommend you install iOS 15.3 as soon as possible on your iPhone. We all expect improvements and news that we see, but these types of updates are also very important.

