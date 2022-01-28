Ten films to understand the relationship between Russia and the West

The difficult relationship between Russia and the West, which has tightened again in the wake of Moscow’s military concentration around Ukraine, it has been an important source of inspiration for cinema, which has not missed opportunities to portray the disagreements between the two blocs, often in suspense films, but also in comedies .

Next, we review some of the most significant titles in the history of the seventh art.

‘Ninotchka’ (1939)

The suspicions between the West and the USSR already existed before the start of the Cold War, as evidenced by this masterpiece by Ernst Lubitsch, on whose screenplay Billy Wilder worked. In this satire starring Greta Garbo is presented to a special envoy of the communist regime who must conclude in Paris the sale of some jewels confiscated from the nobility Russian, but ends up fascinated by the capitalist system.

The film, the penultimate in which the Swedish actress participated, meant a change of record for the interpreter, known until then for more serious roles, for which the phrase “Garbo laughs!” was used in the promotional campaign.

‘Invasion of the Body Snatchers’ (1956)

With the Cold War already underway, Don Siegel directed this film with film noir hints about an alien invasion, habitual metaphor of the Soviet conquest. The spores of some alien plants reach Earth and give rise to pods from which doubles of human beings emerge, but without emotions, which replace the original individuals.

In contrast to those who have seen the film as a criticism of homogenization and the loss of freedoms in communist regimes, it has also been interpreted as a denunciation of McCarthy’s witch hunt.

‘One, Two, Three’ (1961)

In this case, the invasion is not military or extraterrestrial, but commercial, since the protagonist played by James Cagney, a Coca-Cola executive in West Berlin, intends to introduce the soft drink in the USSR market. However, the arrival in the German city of the daughter of his boss will force him to change his priorities.

Billy Wilder returns to deal with the clash between capitalism and communism after ‘Ninotchka’, this time not only as a writer, but also as a director, in this sharp comedy full of brilliant dialogue.

‘The Messenger of Fear’ (1962)

The anticommunist paranoia reaches its maximum expression in this thriller by John Frankenheimer with Frank Sinatra, Angela Lansbury and Janet Leigh in the cast. Released in the middle of the Cuban missile crisis, the plot includes brainwashing and presidential conspiracies.

In 2004 a new version was released starring Denzel Washington and Meryl Streep, and directed by Jonathan Demme.

‘Red telephone, shall we fly to Moscow?’ (1964)

Stanley Kubrick fiercely criticizes the nuclear race and the danger of mutually assured destruction in one of the best comedies in the history of cinema. Especially remembered are the interpretation of three characters by Peter Sellers and the denouement, with nuclear explosions to the rhythm of ‘We´ll Meet Again’.

‘Reds’ (1981)

Warren Beatty directs, writes and stars in this biographical film about journalist John Reedone of three American citizens buried in the Kremlin Necropolis and made famous by “Ten Days That Shook the World,” a chronicle of the Russian Revolution of October 1917.

Beatty opts for an epic and academic tone that earned him the Oscar for best director.

‘Red Dawn’ (1984)

With Ronald Reagan in the White House, this film that imagined a Soviet invasion of the world’s leading power was released in American theaters. Starring Patrick Swayze and Charlie Sheen, the passage of time has made it a cult tapedespite its poor reception from critics.

‘The Hunt for Red October’ (1990)

The first film adaptation of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan novels is set in the final years of the Cold War, with a Soviet submarine captain (Sean Connery) intent on defecting to the United States.

‘Bridge of Spies’ (2015)

The most successful aspect of this historical drama directed by Steven Spielberg is its humanistic portrait of the soviet spy who is played by an excellent Mark Rylance, winner of the Oscar for this work. With a presentation of the characters far from simplistic and one-dimensional approaches, the film allows Rudolf Abel to be empathized with and understood as much as the American protagonist played by Tom Hanks.

‘Donbas’ (2018)

Belarusian-born filmmaker Sergei Loznitsa presents the reality of Donbas, the center of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia since 2014 and that in recent weeks threatens to spread to the entire former Soviet republic.