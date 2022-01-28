Taylor Swift: Five controversies of the singer with other celebrities

Taylor Swift is not only recognized for her great talentalso stands out with her personality, by not keeping quiet and responding to other celebrity attacks.

A recent example of this is the discussion he had with Damon Albarnleader of the famous band Blur and Gorillaz, accused him of lying and hurting her by saying that she did not write her own songs.

Next we will remember some of his most famous lawsuits with other celebrities.

Taylor Swift vs. Katy Perry

Many of Swift’s feuds stem from her relationships, and that’s how the love-hate relationship began. Taylor and Katieafter having been great friends who wasted affection on social networks.









In 2012 Perry began dating singer John Mayer, with whom she had an intermittent relationship for several years, apparently everything was fine, but not for Taylor, because Mayer had been her boyfriend before; after her breakup he dedicated a song called “Dear John” to her, many consider it to be a lyric full of hate and rancor.

“He did a terrible thing to me. I was like, ‘Oh, we’re enemies.’ And it wasn’t even a guy! It had to do with work. He basically tried to sabotage an entire tour. I’d find out…” he said.

Supposedly they were friends and because of that friendship it was easy for Perry to tell three of Taylor’s dancers that if they wanted to work on the tour of his next album “Prism”, because he had already worked with them on his tour ” Dreams”.

At that time they were with Swift on tour presenting their album “Net” and when asking permission to accept her friend’s work, the singer was furious and asked on Twitter to stop following them.

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Taylor commented that her “friend” he wanted to sabotage the tour and that there he realized that she was his enemy.

Taylor Swift vs Nicki Minaj

After bickering on social media and interviews with Perry, Taylor went for Nicki Minaj’s jugular, who in the nominations for the MTV Video Music Awards 2015 sparked a dispute on Twitter between the two.

It all started when Nicki complained that her songs did not get as much recognition in the main categories, she emphasized that there was racism in music and that they nominated thin women“if your video has women with very skinny bodies, you will be nominated for video of the year,” he wrote.

“I have done nothing but love and support you. It’s not like you to set women against other women. Maybe a man took your place…” she wrote.

Minaj’s comment was not taken well by Taylor, who felt alluded due to her nomination for “Bad blood”, so she did not keep quiet and answered her.

While Nicki told him to read well, because he never mentioned her, “Huh? I think you have not read my tweets well. I haven’t said a word about you. I love you too. But you should talk about this topic.”

But Taylor continued to challenge her and even invited her to get on stage with her.

“If I win, please come up with me! You’re invited to any stage I’m on,” she said.

Taylor Swift vs. Calvin Harris

Apparently the singer is not very lucky when her love affairs end and the breakup with him is also DJ Calvin Harris It ended in a scandal, after a TMZ post revealed that Harris used a song composed by Swift for Rihanna to perform.

“I wrote the music, I produced the song, I did the arrangements and the vocals. At first she wanted it to be a secret… What hurts me at this point is that she and her team have gone to such lengths to try to make me look bad. “, he wrote on Twitter.

The disputed song was “This is what you came for”According to the musician, it was a collaboration that they decided to keep secret, but after their breakup, Taylor’s team and the singer herself manipulated everything to make him look like a villain, as he wrote on his social networks in 2016.

At that time, the singer began a relationship with actor Tom Hiddleston, and for this reason, the DJ asked her to better focus on that than on hurting people.

“I think if you’re happy in your new relationship, you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex-boyfriend down so you have something to do… Please, focus on the positive aspects of your life because you’ve earned a very good one,” he said.

Taylor Swift vs. Calvin Harris and Katy Perry

Harris annoyed by the defamation that his ex was doing to him, he even removed Katy Perry.

“I know you’re out on tour and you need someone to bury like you tried with Katy (Perry), but I’m not that guy, sorry. I will not allow it,” the DJ wrote on Twitter.

When Katy was involved again, she also came out in support of the musician and uploaded a Gift to her networks.

Followed by another tweet that he recovered when he pointed out that the truth always came out.

Taylor Swift vs. Jake Gyllenghaal

Perhaps not in direct confrontation, but through lyrics of his songs Taylor has confronted the Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenghaal, after his failed love relationship, which affected the singer.









in his song “All too well”details a little about what their relationship was like when she was 21 years old and the actor was 29.

“You said that if we had been closer in age, maybe it would have turned out well. And with that they made me want to die”, says one of his paragraphs

Though she didn’t want to delve further into why she left Jake, she did vent her pain into her music, writing lines like, “They say all’s well that ends well, but I go through a whole new hell, every time you cross my mind.”

AF