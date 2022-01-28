Tamara Báez, the girlfriend of L-Ghent, joined the fashion that is all the rage among celebrities

L-Ghent and Tamara Baez

Tamara Baezthe girlfriend of L-Ghentjoined the fashion of dental bling like many celebrities from the world of music and entertainment. The young woman put some glitter on her teeth and showed her new appearance through social networks. “I loved them”, He assured in the images he shared with his followers from his official Instagram account.

This trend of placing gems in teeth became popular in the 1980s in the United States and is still very much in force. Very popular artists like Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Rosalia They follow this extravagant fashion of decorating the teeth with rhinestones or a jewel. This technique is also known as dental piercing.

The striking look of Tamara Báez

Tamara Báez joined the fashion of dental bling

In addition, Tamara also used her networks to show the celebration of the four months of her baby Jamaica, who was born on September 13, 2021. The family decided to hold a full-blown celebration in the city of Pinamar, where they are on vacation.

“Happy 4 months Jami, my love”, Báez wrote in an Instagram post in which he shared a series of photos of the celebration: balloons, cakes, flower arrangements and candy, all in shades of yellow and gold and with a flamingo crowning the decoration. She even posed in the photos with a matching yellow bikini, as well as the little girl wearing a bodysuit of the same color.. In addition, in the publication he thanked both the company that was in charge of the pastry shop and those who made the setting for the celebration.

Jamaica’s birthday

On the other hand, L-Gante had been in the news for continuing the party after a show in Pinamar. After the hustle and bustle of the night’s activity, the musician returned with his partner and a group of friends to the house they rent, but he was far from going to sleep. He first tasted some hamburgers, then he played some soccer games at the Play Station, and finally he was part of the after party that was being held in the patio of his house with access to the beach.

The musician opened the door and did not want to miss what was happening out there. A DJ set the rhythm from a computer and more than a hundred boys and girls danced to the music of L-Ghent. At that time, the clock marked 6:53 and the sun was already peeking out strongly in the Pinamar sky that did not show a single cloud. Each one enjoyed it in their own way, until the musician surprised everyone with a revelation.

(@tamibaez13)

“The neighbors joined”celebrated Elián suddenly and focused his camera on another angle of the party, this time on the patio that connected to other houses. There you could see a group of young people who were still dancing to the beat of the music, and in the background two neighbors, who far from complaining about the annoying noises, chose to get hooked on the party. Of course, instead of glasses of alcohol or cans of energy drinks, they preferred to drink mate. That yes with dark glasses and moving the body to the beat of the rhythm.

KEEP READING:

From teaching tennis to tours of Israel and anonymity by choice: what is the life of Pablo Martínez, Simón de Casi Ángeles

Adabel Guerrero, intimate: from the family bet for the season in Carlos Paz to face rumors of crisis in her marriage

Playroom, large garden with pool and minimalist decoration: this is the house of Mica Viciconte and Fabián Cubero

Without an economic agreement and with almost no contact: Paulo Londra’s relationship with his ex-girlfriend, 8 months pregnant