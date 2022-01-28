sweeps Netflix and has almost no dialogue

Do not forget to follow us on Google News to stay informed

The film obtained more than twenty recognitions in different festivals and international prizes. In fact won an Oscar for “Best Sound Editing” in 2019 and a Golden Globe for “Best Soundtrack”. It was also awarded “Best Drama Movie” at the People’s Choice Award, “Best Supporting Actress” at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, “Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie” at the Critics Choice Movie Awards. , “Best Foreign Film” at the Bandung Film Festival, and “Best Soundtrack” at the Satellite Awards, among a dozen other statuettes.

After the great reception of the public and critics, its sequel was released on March 28, 2021: “A Quiet Place Part II” [o “Un lugar en silencio: Parte II” en Argentina]. In total, it grossed almost 300 million dollars worldwide and became the sixth highest-grossing film of 2021 and is currently available on Paramount+.

The film portrays a family in a post-apocalyptic future in which they have to live hidden in their own house, without making any sound to avoid attracting the aliens that have invaded the earth. “The Abbot family [compuesta por el padre Lee, la madre Evelyn, la hija congénitamente sorda Regan, y los hijos Marcus y Beau] silently scavenges for supplies in a deserted town. While outdoors, the family communicates with American Sign Language. Beau is attracted to a toy battery-powered space shuttle, but his father takes it away,” the synopsis explains.

“Regan returns the toy to her brother, who also takes the batteries their father took from him. Beau activates the shuttle as the family walks home through the woods near a bridge. Its noise makes it an instant target for a nearby creature and is promptly killed.A year later, Regan is still struggling with guilt over her brother’s death, Evelyn is in the final stages of her pregnancy and Lee is trying unsuccessfully to establish radio contact with the outside world.“, details the summary.

A Quiet Place (2018) Official Trailer #2 Subtitled

How much does Netflix cost in Argentina?

As the streaming company made official, current prices from Netflix in Argentina are the following:

Plan basic from Netflix in Argentina cost $379 and allows you to play movies and series on a screen with definition SD in a single device .

from in cost and allows you to play movies and series on a screen with definition in . Plan standard from Netflix in Argentina cost $639 and you can see the content in two devices simultaneous with definition HD.

from in cost and you can see the content in simultaneous with definition Plan premium from Netflix in Argentina cost $939 and the content can be enjoyed in up to four devices at the same time and in definition Ultra HD.

Netflix is the entertainment service by world’s leading streaming. Present in more than 190 countries, its 209 million paying subscribers enjoy series, documentaries and feature films from a wide variety of genres and in various languages. subscribers of Netflix they can watch the series and movies they want, when they want, where they want, and on any screen connected to Internet. They can also play, pause or continue enjoying, and all this without ads or commitments of permanence.