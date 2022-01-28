Suspension of shows! Billie Eilish gave the reasons on her social networks

U.S. – billie eilish commented with his followers that two of his dates in Canada They were moved due to the sanitary situation of the place. In addition, he moved another show in the United States because it is combined with the new date of the Grammys awards. In which she is multinominated.

The shows of Canada They are those of February 15 and 16, this because in that place they are having new protocols regarding the pandemic. At the moment it is unknown when those shows will be recovered. In any case, the young woman said that she will be sharing details about the new shows in a few days when the health situation returns to normal.

As for the show scheduled for April 3, this will now be held on the 4th of the same month. This since the awards ceremony grammys changed day and billie eilish wants to be present. In any case, he made it clear to all his fans that the tickets are still valid for that day and that there is nothing to worry about. Then he wished that everyone could be present at the show.

Clearly all these changes were not in the plans of the singer, who has had to modify a good part of her agenda. But in these circumstances, he had no other option but not to give a show that could affect the health of his fans. As for the grammys, clearly the artist does not want to miss them due to her nominations thanks to her recent album.

Those who have bought tickets for the shows of billie eilish in Canada, must be attentive to the social networks of the singer. There it will be communicated how the way to proceed will be now and when the concerts will be rescheduled. Tickets are likely to remain valid on the new dates.

Instagram: Billie Eilish