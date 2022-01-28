Superholly Analyzes Sofía Vergara’s English; fans claim that she exaggerates her accent

Sofia VergaraColombian actress and model based in the United States is known not only for being the star of the successful comedy series Modern Family, but also for the spark she managed to give to the Gloria Delgado-Pritchett character thanks to your latin accent too marked.

Like any other curious person who wants to explore further, Sofía took English classes at an early age to have better opportunities, but in several interviews she has explained that despite the fact that she paid for several private English classes to be able to eliminate her accent and sound more ‘ native’, never made it.

A clear example of this is in modern-family, however, his fans say that the English he currently speaks exaggerates it after the success of his character. Therefore, they asked the youtuber super holly to make a video analyzing her English and she was surprised, because when she saw the first television appearances of Sofia Vergara speaking in English, he confirmed that his accent did sound less pronounced.

super holly He also mentioned that the fluidity of the sofia vergara english is very good since 1999; with a few grammatical errors, but still good.

Sofia Vergara English accent

When the YouTuber saw other interviews of Sofía in which they already told her that they loved her Latin accent because of her character in Modern Family, she did notice a slight change, but mentioned that she possibly does it because people like it.

When he analyzed his role in the series, he could see that his exaggerated accent was due to the character of Gloria, but that it may have had long-term effects on his real life.

“Ultimately we can see that she exaggerates her accent quite a bit for the role of Gloria, so perhaps this has had long-term effects on her English in real life, because I do feel that she spoke it with less of a foreign accent than now” , He said.

super holly He stressed that his fluency and vocabulary did improve over time and he also makes himself understood perfectly. In addition, he pointed out that he does not understand how Americans criticize his accent, if they cannot even pronounce his name well and do not speak Spanish.

In conclusion, Holly said that Sofia Vergara’s English is very good despite making grammatical errors from time to time.

“She expresses her feelings and thoughts with ease, she is very good at telling anecdotes and I would like to add that her sense of humor translates very well from Spanish to English, which I find impressive,” he said.

Finally, he mentioned that he greatly admires the actress because the whole issue of her accent takes it with the best attitude, she does not get upset, she takes advantage of it and uses it to her advantage.