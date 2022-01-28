Super Bowl LVI: What are the commercials that will be in the event?

Is very close! Next February 13 will be held the Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium, an event that has generated a lot of expectation due to the intense playoff games that have been played and the great musicians that will be at halftime, but many wonder what will be the commercials that will be throughout the game and here we tell you.

The superbowl is one of the sporting events with the largest audience, its scope can be up to 650 million people in more than 180 countries, a huge window that big brands take advantage of to promote themselves.

AT&T will have a commercial of about 30 seconds with Sofía Vergara and Melissa Borge as protagonists and will be broadcast in English and Spanish.

In the recording you can see a short story in which the audience is invited to be ‘Gigillonaria’, alluding to an offer of gigabytes to browse and whose purpose is to grab more Hispanic customers.

Do not forget that the halftime show will be in charge of Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg.

Which team is the favorite to win Super Bowl LVI?

This season’s Divisional Round will be one of the most remembered in the entire history of the NFLsince the four games were decided in the last stages and three of the favorites were eliminated, now only the Bengals, 49ers, Rams and Chiefs.

According to the specialized site FiveThirtyEight, Kansas City is the team most likely to win Super Bowl LVI With 47%, the Codere betting house coincides with that forecast since it offers a +120 odds, that is, if we bet a thousand pesos on his victory we would collect 2,200.

Behind is the Los Angeles franchise (32%, +200), then San Francisco (14%, +475) and the least favorite is Cincinnati (7%, +900).

DRM