Super! Anne Hathaway would be in talks with Marvel to play an important role

U.S.- Recently there have been rumors of major movie stars joining Marvel or that they are already in talks. Such is the case of Charlize Theron, that would already be confirmed with an important role, Tom Hanks in conversations and even the singer Justin Timberlake lReady to be a major villain.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

And now there’s another big name attached to Marvel, someone with some experience in this realm already. The latest media exclusive Giant Freakin Robot reveals that the actress Anne Hathaway is approaching a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While the details on which character Anne Hathaway would play are a bit less and more distant from each other, it seems that the two parties are closing in on whoever. This is important news for the study that is still in the first third of the phase four in your universe. There are projects further down the production timeline that Hathaway could definitely be targeting and you’d think someone of her talent and star power would be considering a name recognition role of some sort.

That last part is pure speculation and many big names have come on board to take minor roles from the comics. But one would have to assume that Anne Hathaway’s entry into the mix would mean more than a few different appearances at least.

Anne Hathaway can occupy a space in the world of cinema comics. Although not part of the Extended Universe of DC By definition, Hathaway was a big part of The Dark Knight Rises when he played Selina Kyle / Catwoman. It was a much more subdued version of the character than we’d seen before with Hathaway bringing a certain sarcastic tone, but confiding in the master thief. The love story ended up coming between his and BruceWayne from Christian bale, but she operated in space without that piece really needing to come to the fore. That was a testament to how well Hathaway played the character.

No matter which direction they go, this is exciting news regarding Anne Hathaway and Marvel. There are still a number of major productions for the second half of Phase Four that we’re looking forward to in casting confirmations. Some of them include Fantastic Four, Secret Invasion. And as we know, Marvel is nothing if not a vision of the future. There’s a chance she’s playing someone who will figure prominently in the Phase Five.