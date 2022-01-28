Summary of the match United States vs. El Salvador (1-0) GOALS

Midtime Editorial

United States beat El Salvador 1-0 in a fair match and brilliant for a few minutes for both teams. With a low temperature, characteristic of winter in the north of the premises, Gregg Berhalter’s painting asserted their house and Antonee Robinson drew the marker that took them to the sub-leadership of the Concacaf Octagonal, behind Canada.

Jesús Ferreira made the first called with a Shooting crossed, he received the ball from Robinson and the striker ended up sending it over the Salvadoran goal.

Despite the freezing cold in Columbus, El Salvador stood up to the Americans. High pressure and a local team that did not despair and barely showed some Salvadoran brushstrokes.

Just El Salvador responded with a shot from Axel Roldán that put Mary Turner to the test, but everything under control by the American goalkeeper.

After the resistance of the Central Americans, The United States had to wait until the second half to sentence his superiority. Robinson converted. The player came alone from the midfield to the small area where found a ball between bounces to end up pushing her.

THE HERO

mario gonzalez he saved his team after an accurate shot from Yunus Musah. And it is that the Salvadoran goalkeeper he put on the hero cape with saves to avoid the fall of his bow, another one in the final stretch of the match against Robinson’s shot, who was looking to seal his double.

The Savior could hold his goal, but did not have the depth necessary to achieve the feat of a tie. Without more and with just enough time, the duel ended to leave United States as deputy leader of the Octagonal with 18 units, one above mexico who finished with 17 thanks to their last-minute win over Jamaica.