Summary of the match Ecuador vs Brazil (1-1). GOALS

Ecuador is nothing to be confirmed as the third South American team in Qatar 2022, this Thursday in a very controversial evening tied at home 1-1 with Brazil, and it will be a matter of one more result to achieve your pass to the next world Cup as third place in the Conmebol.

The Ecuadorian team reached 24 points, moved away 7 from Peru and Colombia on a controversial afternoon where there were goals, kicks, controversies and red cards; for their part, the Brazilians remain undefeated and at the top of the ranking.

The afternoon was not easy at all for the Colombian referee, Wilmar Roldan, drew 2 reds in the first half, in addition there were several controversial plays on the field of Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium.

The advantage that it has is that this Friday they face Peru Y Colombia, will leave points and if they defeat the Incas on the next day, they would be confirming themselves in the World Cup.

The confrontation in Quito anticipated many actions and emotions and that was how it was, since from minute 2 there were arrivals when Enner Valencia finished off with a header on the one hand in a good center in stopped ball of Pervis Estupinan on the left side. Two minutes later, Ayrton Preciado he put a center that stayed Allison.

The 1-0 reached 6′ when Casemiro scored inside the area. corner kick from Philippe Coutinho What a short Alexander Dominguez, the ball was dead and the element of Real Madrid did not fail.

Then came the controversial plays. At 13′, the goalkeeper Domínguez went wrong and with the studs ahead, hit Matheus Cunha almost inside the Ecuadorian area. Roldán went to VAR and expelled the goalkeeper and marked a foul on the boundaries, the Brazilian player had the studs marked on his neck.

Brazil also stayed with 10 to 21′, when Emerson missed Michael Estrada and received his second yellow card.

Remaining on equal footing raised Ecuador and at 22′, Estupiñán put a ball to Flipe Caicedo, who finished off with a header from the side.

The visitors were able to keep 9 when at 26′ there was red to Alisson for hitting the head of Valencia with the foot, but was rectified two minutes later and it was yellow.

Gonzalo Silver fell into the area at 40 ‘in a lock of alex sandro, a penalty was requested but there was no marking.

Already in the second half, road scored the goal of Ecuador, but was annulled for out of place. The local offensive took advantage of a bad clearance of allison to score, in a play that Caicedo left in Estupinan.

Ecuador He continued and at 53′ he forgave again when Silver he stepped on it, I snail, and when he touched road failure.

raphinha fouled stupiñan at 55′, there was a penalty for Ecuador, but nevertheless, in the VAR it was annulled to continue with the controversial plays.

It was until 75′ when Ecuador achieved 1-1. It was Felix Torres, from Santos Laguna, who headed in a corner kick charged by Silver, jumped before Casemiro, got up early and beat Allison.

The match ended hot when at 92′ there was a penalty for Ecuador, Alisson hit Valued inside the area in a tight play, because the goalkeeper first touched the ball. Roldán expelled Alisson for a double yellow card and went to VAR. There the Colombian whistler decided to cancel the marking and the red to leave the final 1-1.