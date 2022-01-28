Steven Spielberg is making a movie about his life!

Steven Spielberg’s next film will begin filming in the summer and will premiere next year

steven spielberg will direct a movie based on his own life that is based on his childhood growing up in Arizona, and it is said that the actress Michelle Williams (The Greatest Showman) will be the protagonist. The interpreter is four times nominated foroscarwinner of a Emmy and a Golden Globe.

The filmmaker wrote the script together with Tony Kushner, who had previously worked together on hits like “Munich”, “Lincoln” and “West Side Story”. Currently, they are looking for young actors to complete the cast, and one of them will be the one to play the young Spielberg.

The story will be contextualized in Phoenix, Arizonawhich is where Spielberg spent his childhood in the 1950s and early 1960s. The film is expected to delve into the relationship the director had with his parents.

Filming will begin in the summer, with a release date scheduled for 2022. For now, Spielberg will premiere this year “West Side Story” which is expected to launch December 10, 2021. The long-awaited adaptation of the famous musical by Broadway is starring Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver) and Rachel Zegler (Shazam 2) as Tony and Maria. Ariana Debose (The Prom), David Alvarez, Mike Faist (Night Creatures), Corey Stoll (House of Cards), Brian d’Arcy James (Spotlight), Rita Moreno (Singin’ in the Rain) and Curtiss Cook (Shutter Island) .

What do cinephiles and cinephiles think? Are you waiting for the new Spielberg movie?