Spotify could name the Camp Nou

Swedish music platform spotify, seeks to sponsor the jersey of the Barcelona and has applied to name the Camp Nou.

Spotify will present an offer of 100 million. Said proposal will be joint, since the platform seeks the frontal sponsorship of the first kit of the team directed by Xavi. Plus one more on the training jersey and the name of the Camp Nou, according to information from “Tot Costa”

Although there would be a main problem, because the Barca he is looking for a long-term sponsor, that is, a 15- to 30-year contract to stabilize his finances. The app offer would not be for that long.

The Blaugrana They already have offers on the table, where other brands seek sponsorship of the T-shirt of the first team, which would exceed the amount paid by Rakuten and Beko. VeganNation, Tencent and Polkodot applied along with Spotify to take over as sponsor.

It should be remembered that the Barcelona has appraised the value of his main shirt and training shirt at 80 million annually, while the Stadium at 30 million, but looking for a contract similar to the one signed by the Lakers of the NBA with Crypto.com for the next 20 years at a cost of 700 million dollars.

