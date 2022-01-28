Sports project for 2026 proposes to ‘snatch’ players from the Tri

The coach of the national team The Savior, Hugo Perez, mentioned the changes that he has requested from the federation, to improve the representative and be more competitive within the Concacaf.

The Salvadoran federation began to improve the scouting process in the U.S for the choice of players, however, the problem you face The Select it is convincing the players and youth to represent El Salvador; instead of to Mexico or U.S.

The Salvadoran coach believes that organization, seriousness, planning and football will be the keys for the players who have the option to represent El Salvador, and lean towards the football project of La Selecta.

“Perhaps there are players who can play for the three countries, then there is the United States, there is Mexico and then there is us, it is reality,” he said in an interview with TUDN.

El Salvador is in penultimate place of the octagonal of the Concacaf, and practically without options to obtain a ticket to Qatar 2022.

Pérez decided to start the football project now in the face of the 2026 World Cup, where Canada, United States and Mexico are the hosts, so El Salvador may have more options to fight for a place in the World Cup.

El Salvador will play three games in this qualifying round; will face the United States first, then Honduras and finally to Canada, Leader current of the octagonal.

