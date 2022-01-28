Sony makes the announcement of free games official

As we have well mentioned in a previous article, today has been the day in which Sony has been arranged to inform the next free games that will arrive until PSPlus in the following month of February, and we have seen a small improvement over the previous months, as always a wide variety of tastes.

At the moment it should be noted that the free games of PSPlus of the month of January, which are Persona 5 Strikers (PS4), Deep Rock Galactic (PS4 | PS5) Y Dirt 5 (PS4 | PS5), which can be obtained for free as long as we maintain an active subscription in PlayStation Plus until the next February 1st.

As for the new games PS Plus for February 2022, we have already been able to know what they will be and as we mentioned in a previous article, these after 6 months of very exact leaks it seems that Sony has managed to fix that information leak, since this time the Dealabs forum has not been the protagonist .

Without more to say, these will be the titles that will reach the lineup of the subscription service of PlayStation

Free PS Plus games for February 2022

EA Sports UFC 4

Develop and customize your character through a unified progression system across all modes. Go from unknown fan to UFC superstar in the new Career Mode, or challenge the world in new Blitz Battles or Online World Championships* to become the undisputed champion.

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Surprise and delight crowds as you build the roller coaster park of your dreams and manage a truly living world with unprecedented attention to detail. Whatever your skill level, bring your ideas to life. Take advantage of Blueprints to quickly place more than 700 pre-made objects, including coasters, installations and stages; build from scratch with detailed piece-by-piece construction; or transform the ground itself with terrain-altering tools.

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure

Smash skeletons, defeat dragons, and battle giant golems in this first Borderlands-inspired Wonderlands adventure. Experience the acclaimed 2013 quest that started it all in this standalone campaign full of fantasy, fun, and mountains of magical loot! Choose from six unique Vault Hunters, each with their own powerful abilities and builds, and launch into chaotic fantasy battles solo or in co-op.

When will I be able to download PS Plus games in February 2022?

As we have already said on countless occasions, Sony is an entity of custom and with PlayStation Plus It is not the exception where the titles offered each month are made available on the platform on the first Tuesday of each month, and this time we will be able to claim and download these games starting next February 1.

Finally, we want to invite you to one of our articles, where you can see ALL the free games that have come to PS Plus in the last 11 years, an article that we update every month with new subscription entries.