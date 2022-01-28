Sommer Ray models alongside an incredible snake

United States.- In case something was missing sommer ray to make it news, she did it, and the American model decided to share some impressive ones where she is seen playing with a snake and without fear he put it on his shoulders so that it could go through his extremities and he happened to pose in front of his cell phone camera. That shows that the influencer she has nerves of steel and that little or nothing intimidates her to continue doing what she likes.

Through your account Instagram Sommer Ray shared a small clip where it is seen that he was once again sunbathing or relaxing in the pool as he modeled a flirtatious swimsuit that, although it drew attention for seconds, all that disappeared when it was seen on his shoulders a yellow snake that surrounded her neck and then went down her arms to the total tranquility of the model who already knows her perfectly.

Sommer Ray plays with a snake | Photo: Capture

In the description of his post he added: “Just a couple of best friends“, which made it clear that they have known each other for a long time and it is more than a snake, it is one more member of their family, a pet type. In other past publications, the same animal can be seen touring the humanity of Sommer Ray who enjoys his great friend Curiously, it is not the first image with similar animals, he had previously shared one with another snake but of a “normal” color between brown and slightly green tones, as well as a couple of frogs that tenderly posed in his hands.

Sommer Ray has a special connection with the animal world and all this confirms it, even some dogs have been seen in his publications but the ones that resemble his favorites are snakes because he has more than one session with them, of different colors and sizes. Fear is something that is not in her, that is why she sees them without any danger every time she touches them.

Another of the photos that Sommer Ray has with her lovely friend | Photo: Instagram Sommer Ray

Another of the ways in which it is known that she is a faithful follower of animals is by her way of dressing, her fascination with the theme of animal print is great, her exercise clothes, swimsuits and even clothes for her outings have the same design and of course with patterns of the scales of snakes, one of his favorite animals. Among the comments you can read the amazement of her followers who see how she dominates her and applaud her for all that courage.