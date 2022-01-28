Sofía Vergara, Salma Hayek and other celebrities who were girlfriends of Luis Miguel

Actress Salma Hayek and her closeness to singer Luis Miguel Photo: Instagram

Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri was born on April 19, 1970 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, but due to family issues he moved to Mexico where his artistic career began. From the beginning of her career, Luis Miguel He was characterized by his talent and also by being a very handsome man.

Beautiful women have passed through the life of the singer Luis Miguel, actresses, models, queens and singers are part of the love story of this artist.

THE LOVES OF LUIS MIGUEL

– Stephanie Salas

The actress Stephanie Salas had an affair with the singer Luis Miguel when she was only 18 years old. From this relationship, which was not something formal, Michelle Salas was born, the first daughter of the renowned artist.

Currently, the actress is still in show business and met a new love with whom she had her other daughter, Camila Valero.

– Daisy Fuentes

The romance of the model Daisy Fuentes and singer Luis Miguel jumped into big events and red carpets.

They met in 1990 and held a relationship for 3 years. Later, about 10 years, Daisy Y Luis Miguel They decided to give themselves a second chance but it didn’t work out.

The Cuban-American model is currently promoting her personal brand and is married to the singer Richard Marx, who already had 3 children when he met her.

– Sofia Vergara

In 1995 the paparazzi captured the Colombian Sofia Vergara with the singer Luis Miguel when they were out on a yacht. According to rumors, the story behind this romance is that the actress was the one who contacted the press to photograph them.

Now Sofia Vergara She is one of the most recognized Colombians worldwide, she settled in the United States, has won several awards for her acting talent and is married to Joe Manganiello.

The woman from Barranquilla has a son, Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara, from her first marriage.

– Salma Hayek

The singer Luis Miguel and the Mexican actress Salma Hayek rumors sparked in 1997 when they attended the Oscars red carpet together.

They always maintained that the relationship that existed was friendly because both had their separate love relationships, Salma Hayek with actor Edward Norton and Luis Miguel with the presenter Daisy Fuentes.

The Mexican is currently recognized as a great actressis married to the businessman François-Henri Pinault and they have a daughter named Valentina Paloma Pinault.

-Mariah Carey

The then couple met at Christmas in 1998 in Colorado, United States. American singer and actress Mariah Carey She was one of the most important women in the life of Luis Miguel.

Their relationship lasted 3 years, until 2001, when misunderstandings and tensions began to arise between the singers.

Nowadays, Mariah Carey continues in the musical world and is one of the artists most recognized. She is married to rapper and actor Nick Cannon and they have twins, Moroccan Scott Cannon and Monroe Cannon.

– Aracely Arambula

The actress Aracely Arambula and the singer Luis Miguel They met in 2005 and their relationship lasted 4 years, until 2009.

During their relationship, they had two children, Miguel Gallego Arámbula and Daniel Gallego Arámbula. The actress maintained in several interviews that she does not receive any type of support for her children from the singer and that he doesn’t greet them on birthdays.

Currently she is dedicated to presentation, acting and looks more beautiful than ever.

The list is long but what is clear is that the singer Luis Miguel has gotten away with it and has conquered women very beautiful

