Sixth wave covid and omicron: demand for oxygen therapy

Jorge Huertas, general director of Oximesa, Julio de la Rosa, director of Market Access and Institutional Relations of Air Liquide Healthcare, and Enrico Spiaggi, manager of Vivisol Ibérica.

The arrival of the sixth wave of Covid-19 to Spain, driven mainly by the Omicron variant since mid-November, has caused a new pulse to health. But not only that. The challenge has become enormous at the moment in which the epidemiological situation as a result of the coronavirus has been joined by that of other common respiratory illnesses in these months of the year.

In fact, a recent study published in Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) warned of the tension that could cause in the health system the ‘twendemia’ (Anglo-Saxon term to describe the coexistence of the flu virus and the Covid-19 virus) and the problems they would have hospitals and medical gas manufacturers to provide assistance (essential treatment to respond to this type of patient, especially the most critical ones).

How are you coping with oxygen demand after the arrival of Omicron? Have they been reinforced? supplies of medical gases in hospitals and social health centers Spaniards after the previous waves? The productive capacities and the strength of the supply chain have been two keys to avoid shortages in recent weeks, as revealed by the main companies specializing in medical oxygen in Spain consulted by Medical Writing.

Forecast and reinforcement of productive capacities

In the case of Oximesa, the company has faced the peak of the sixth wave with double and triple shift work, and oversizing the reserves of liquid and compressed medicinal oxygen with which to meet the demand for care. “The experience acquired during these years of pandemic has allowed us to anticipate the situation”. A preparation of both end users and manufacturers that, as explained to this medium, “they make it practically impossible that there can be shortages in the supply chain”.

An idea they share from Air Liquide Healthcare, which highlights the importance of reinforcing the capacities put in place since the start of the pandemic, such as the creation of new services for the hospitalization of patients, the expansion of oxygen supply points, the redesign and optimization of distribution networks, as well as the expansion of storage capacities and optimization of medical oxygen management.

But also, having a “strong supply chain” to guarantee the necessary resources in the face of potential peaks and to continue the demand for medical gas. “Innovation has also proven to be a key tool in managing the pandemic”, through the real-time monitoring of the location and content of medical oxygen in the bottles supplied to hospitals with the ‘Connect Platform’, explains the company to Medical Writing.

Growing demand in home care

The home care and in social and health centers it has also had to overcome the potholes caused by the sixth wave of Covid-19. In fact, according to figures from companies that operate in this area such as Vivisol, medical oxygen prescriptions have rebounded, growing at a rate of 8 percent per week from the second half of December to mid-January. And, although some autonomous communities have already passed the peak of the sixth wave, the companies do not foresee a drop in demand of this therapy until the second half of February.

Faced with this situation, Vivisol has faced the rest from different angles. The first of these has been increasing the safety stock of medical gas concentrators (through liquid oxygen bottles and containers) and replanting the entire supply chain internally and externally. “Two years ago, average delivery times were 15-20 days at most and now we are in 5-6 months”, assures the company to this medium.

Like the previous companies, Vivisol has also expanded the number of shifts in medical oxygen production for socio-sanitary and home care, through the plant they have in Arganda del Rey (Madrid). In fact, after tripling the number of production ramps, the company has increased its production of medicinal oxygen by 50 percent compared to April 2020, reaching peaks of up to 120 percent. A capacity to adapt to new waves of Covid-19 that they measure in detail, through weekly operational follow-up meetings (instead of fortnightly) that allow evaluating the evolution of medical oxygen prescriptions and have a forecast until the beginning of March.

For its part, Oximesa, also present in this field, explains that its preparation has revolved around the installation of centralized gases in residences and social health centers, which has allowed administer treatment to rooms without the need for bottles or oxygen concentrators.