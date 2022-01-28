Singer Diego Verdaguer died of complications from COVID-19

The singer Diego Verdaguer died in the city of The AngelsCalifornia, at age 70 for complications derived from COVID-19.

In a statement released by the family Through social networks, the news was confirmed.

“With absolute sadness we regret to inform all his public and friends that our dear Diego today left his beautiful body to continue his path and creativity in another form of eternal life… the whole family is immersed in this pain, so We appreciate your understanding in these difficult times,” the message reads.

The family of Verdaguer He explained that since December he was detected the virus and was hospitalized, however, he failed to overcome the disease.

“His loss is irreplaceable and irreparable, but his work will remain forever,” they said.

The star will be cremated in U.S and his farewell will be held privately to later organize a public event.

Due to the immense pain of the singer’s departure, the family will not statements public.

Originally from Argentina, with the name of Miguel Atilio Boccadoro Hernandezbegan his artistic career at 17 years of age with the artistic name of Diego Verdaguer.

The singer maintained a musical career of more than 50 years in which he developed successful songs such as ‘little girl‘, ‘Bird that ate, flew’, among others.

Since 1975 he was married to the singer amanda michael with whom he also shared his musical career by co-writing great hits such as ‘La ladrona’ or ‘El me mintió’.

During his musical career he sold more than 20 million records in Latin America for those who got more than 20 gold discs and was nominated three times for latin grammy.

Recognized more than 50 hits of music in Spanish and produced more than 20 discs.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital and EFE