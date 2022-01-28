Should you be friends with your ex and how would that friendship work?

It’s obvious that going through a breakup can be hard, and sorting through your feelings while going through the toughest times can seem like an impossible task.

Relationships are often complicated, and in the moments of going from heartbroken to single, many wonder, “Should I still be friends with my ex?”

It’s a question that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, who broke up last year, answered with a resounding “yes.” A post shared by both singers on Instagram said they would remain “best friends.”

The couple, who went by the nickname “Shawnmila”, said in their joint statement: “Hey guys, we have decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other as humans is stronger than ever.

“We started our relationship as best friends and we will continue to be best friends. We greatly appreciate your support from the beginning and now that we will move forward.”

Of course, not every breakup has to end in a complete parting of the paths of both people without ever speaking to each other again. Many people have successfully navigated their way to friendship after breaking up with a former romantic partner.

But how do you make this friendship work? And how do you know when you should or shouldn’t stay friends with your ex?

Bec Jones, divorce counselor at Amicable, an online divorce service, discusses the pros and cons of staying friends with your ex:

What are the benefits?

In any relationship, people tend to share much more than a bed or an apartment: children, friends and even pets can become points of contention when a separation occurs.

However, staying on good terms with your ex can make it easier to navigate these shared relationships. If you have kids, Jones says staying friendly will mean being able to “get into a healthy co-parenting relationship with each other.”

“Even though you are no longer in a romantic relationship, your children will see that you still have a good relationship together, which is likely to reduce the stress and worry they may feel as a result of your separation,” she told The Independent.

“If you don’t have kids, you and your ex may have the same friendship group. Continuing as friends means that both of your lives don’t have to completely change now that you’re no longer together,” says Jones.

“This could also make the breakup easier for both of them, as they don’t say goodbye forever, they just change from a relationship to a friendship; They will still be in each other’s lives.”

What are the risks involved?

However, if the breakup wasn’t mutual, things could be much more difficult and trying to continue as friends might not be the best option, Jones warns.

“If it was you who was left heartbroken, then any hope of a friendship could lead to you and your ex rekindling your romance, which could leave you more hurt down the road,” she says.

On the other hand, if you were the one who ended the relationship and are looking for a friendship with your ex, it could prevent them from being able to get over what they had before and move on.

You should also think about how you would feel if your ex got into a new relationship with someone else, and you have to live with both of them afterwards.

“For example, if you’re in a co-parenting relationship, seeing your children close to a new ‘father’ figure in their lives could be difficult,” says Jones.

“When this is the case, staying on friendly terms may be easier than becoming fully friends with your ex and their new partner.”

How do I know if I should no longer be friends with my ex?

There are some situations where staying friends with your ex isn’t an option, for example, if the relationship was “abusive, manipulative, or toxic in some way.”

You may also need time alone to process the end of the relationship, and you may not feel ready to be friends with your ex. This is normal and understandable, and you should not feel pressured to do something you are not comfortable with.

“It’s vital that each person in the relationship take time to independently recover and rebuild at the end of a long-term relationship,” advises Jones.

How can I make a friendship with my ex work?

If staying friends is something you both want, there are some boundaries you should set to avoid slipping back into old habits.

“I recommend spending some time apart before making friends,” says Jones. “Divorce, separation and breakups are hard and emotional; Allowing time for both people to recover from the breakup will make the friendship stronger and more genuine.”

It also advises ex-partners to avoid spending time together in a “romantic setting or places that remind them of their relationship together.” So no late night dinners or hanging out in sentimental places.

“Keep an eye on how and when they are in contact,” he added. “Late night text messages with kisses at the end, for example, can send the wrong signals. Keep your communications more like a business relationship, but still friendly.”