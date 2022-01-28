Should El Tri use a pitchfork that missed 34 games due to injuries and suspensions?

Facing the vital game against Costa Rica, the question arises as to whether Mexico should line up Lozano, Jiménez and Corona, who have not played much together

MEXICO — The stellar offensive trident of Mexico, composed by Hirving Lozano, Raul Jimenez Y Jesus Manuel Corona, missed 34 games, including this Thursday against Jamaica, for injuries and suspensions, as well as for technical decisions.

From March 2019, when Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino debuted with the Tricolor against Chile, until this Thursday in the Concacaf Octagonal duel against Jamaica, the three elements of the national attack missed 34 games.

‘Chucky’, Jiménez and ‘Tecatito, a trident little used by Mexico. imago7

Mainly, the loss of minutes between the trident was due to injuries. skull fracture of Raul Jimenez caused 17 duels to accumulate without the participation of the Wolverhampton striker.

The 2019 Gold Cup also caused an injury to Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano, besides that ‘Tata’ decided not to call the ‘Tecatito’ Crown for said competition due to a technical decision. That time six games were lost from the group stage to the final, as only he was present Jimenez.

In the same way, the duels of Mexico against Paraguay in March 2019, the FIFA date of June 2019 against Venezuela and Ecuador, where Lozano and Corona were not.

Then, in the first two of the Concacaf Nations League in October 2019, he only participated Lush. Raul Jimenez and ‘Tecatito’ did not make the trip, but for the duels in November against Panama and Bermuda, from the same tournament, Jiménez was there, while ‘Chucky’ Y ‘tecatito’ they werent.

Then came the friendlies against the Netherlands and Algeria in October 2020 and Hirving Lozano could not be in both due to an outbreak of Covid-19 that occurred in Napoli, so he did not travel to the European tour.

As of March 2021, the Tricolor did not count on Raul Jimenez for the injury he suffered to the skull in November 2020. His return was until the duel on October 7 against Canada, which was the Concacaf Octagonal.

In that period, 17 games took place, including the Concacaf Nations League, the 2010 Gold Cup and a series of international friendlies on FIFA dates.

For this Thursday against Jamaica, Lozano did not participate due to serving a suspension for two yellow cards, while Jiménez presented a calf injury.