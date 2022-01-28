SHCP adjusts fiscal stimuli to gasoline, you will pay less

With the publication of the corresponding decree in the Official Journal of the Federation (DOF), the Secretariat of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) announced the new stimuli tax at gasoline in Mexicowith an upward adjustment in the week from Saturday, January 29, to Friday, February 4, with respect to the levels approved for the period that ends today.

The new quotas that the Treasury will provide so that motorists pay a lower tax on the Special tax on production and services (IEPS) will be in force at the appointed time, which seeks to alleviate the impact on the pocket of the consumers of these fuels:

Magna Gasoline. This petroleum derivative, which is characterized by having 87 octane, received authorization for support from the 81.65% of the IEPS, when the previous week a level of 77.05% was managed.

This means that, as a driver, when you load “green gasoline” in the week, the Treasury will put 4.4840 pesos of that tax and you will only have to pay the 1.0077 pesos remaining for each liter purchased.

Premium Gasoline. This hydrocarbon, whose quality is an octane number of 91, was also modified from its previous level of 52.13 to remain in 57.65% the proportion of tax covered by the SHCP.

We suggest you read WhatsApp, how long do you have to delete a message without being seen?

So the amount of this fiscal stimulus remains at 2.6736 pesos, while the driver pays only 1.9639 pesos for every liter that is deposited in the tank.

Diesel. Finally, this petroleum distillate also had its adjustments, to remain in 71.89% in the following week, from the previous level of 67.38% that was being managed.

If you use a vehicle that uses this fuel, when you fill the tank, a tax incentive of 4.3387 pesos per liter will be applied, and you will pay the difference in 1.6967 pesos.

We also recommend Errors that can cause you to be denied a US visa

The IEPS tax is a tax that the Treasury charges consumers when they acquire certain goods such as refreshments, cigarettes and gasoline, for which support in the latter is done with the purpose of having a positive impact on the pockets of Mexicans.

But we must not lose sight of the fact that, in any case, it will be the gasoline distributors who will set the final price that customers are going to pay, in the different gas stations throughout the Mexican Republic.

For more information on this and other topics, visit the My Pocket News section.