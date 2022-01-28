Shawn Mendez. They accuse him of domestic violence on Camila Cabello

Mexico City /

The Canadian composer, Shwan Mendes, was accused of domestic violence for yelling at Camila Cabello, his formal girlfriend for some time. According to the singer, I would have claimed him for having left a container of yogurt outside the refrigerator, causing controversy on social networks.

This is how he told it during a chapter of the podcast The Man Enough, in which Shwan had a conversation with the three show hosts, opening up about his personal life, his spirituality, and even issues with the dominant model of masculinity..

After asking “When was the last time you apologized?”, the musician replied that It was that same morning with his girlfriend, Camila Cabello, to whom he claims to have raised his voice; shared the brief story from that same day.

I was downstairs, and she left her yogurt outside (of the fridge). And I told him a few times, don’t leave yogurt out because I really want to eat that yogurt,” he said to laughter from the show’s hosts.

“So, she disappeared, she was upstairs, and I was like ‘The yogurt!’ and she was like ‘Why did you yell at me!’ and I, like ‘I don’t know’“, he recounted.

Shawn reflected that “all the ego and all that stuff of masculinity came in”, later he said that at that moment he felt something similar to say “He didn’t pick up his yogurt, who does he think he is? I’m the king“.

and then i screamed and that was the truth of what happened,” he said.

We leave you the full podcast so you can listen and see for yourself. You can add Spanish subtitles with the same YouTube tools.

Shawn Mendes causes controversy on social networks after statements on podcast

After Mendes’ statements, the issue was polarized on social networks: on the one hand, some users defended that the statement was taken out of context of the Canadian musician; but on the other, heo They pointed out domestic and gender violence against Camila, in addition to reinforcing macho attitudes and ridiculing and minimizing the situation as if it were a joke.

chaov

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker