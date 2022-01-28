Shawn Mendez. They accuse him of domestic violence on Camila Cabello

Digital Millennium

The Canadian composer, Shwan Mendes, was accused of domestic violence for yelling at Camila Cabello, his formal girlfriend for some time. According to the singer, I would have claimed him for having left a container of yogurt outside the refrigerator, causing controversy on social networks.

This is how he told it during a chapter of the podcast The Man Enough, in which Shwan had a conversation with the three show hosts, opening up about his personal life, his spirituality, and even issues with the dominant model of masculinity..

After asking “When was the last time you apologized?”, the musician replied that It was that same morning with his girlfriend, Camila Cabello, to whom he claims to have raised his voice; shared the brief story from that same day.

“I was downstairs, and she left her yogurt outside (of the fridge). And I told him a few times, don’t leave yogurt out because I really want to eat that yogurt,” he said to laughter from the show’s hosts.

“So, she disappeared, she was upstairs, and I was like ‘The yogurt!’ and she was like ‘Why did you yell at me!’ and I, like ‘I don’t know’“, he recounted.

Shawn reflected that “all the ego and all that stuff of masculinity came in”, later he said that at that moment he felt something similar to say “He didn’t pick up his yogurt, who does he think he is? I’m the king“.

“and then i screamed and that was the truth of what happened,” he said.

We leave you the full podcast so you can listen and see for yourself. You can add Spanish subtitles with the same YouTube tools.

​Shawn Mendes causes controversy on social networks after statements on podcast

After Mendes’ statements, the issue was polarized on social networks: on the one hand, some users defended that the statement was taken out of context of the Canadian musician; but on the other, heo They pointed out domestic and gender violence against Camila, in addition to reinforcing macho attitudes and ridiculing and minimizing the situation as if it were a joke.

The fact that Shawn Mendes recounts how he yelled at Camila over something insignificant while laughing like it was funny and then saying what he thought he was the king like he was going to be praised for it, is the worst shit ever. commanded throughout his insignificant career. — KIM/J (@CamilaOneLove97) June 28, 2021

Taylor Swift has made fun of Britney Spears and now she ridicules Camila Cabello, this guy is so stupid, also when will he do an interview if he mentions Camila????? SHAWN MENDES MYSOGYNOUS AND EGOTIOUS pic.twitter.com/ChLciBDd5H — Ivy_xjx (@IvyXjx) June 29, 2021

Stop minimizing what Shawn Mendes did, stop justifying it, the guy is really wrong. The good thing is that I will always say that nobody deserves Camila pic.twitter.com/QtgdP4WT6G — Vanessa (@VB13_) June 28, 2021

I can’t believe Shawn Mendes fans are justifying it by saying it’s their house!!! That house was bought by CAMILA long before Miss Girls… — Heda Yayi future Mrs Dodson. (@TaipanYayi) June 28, 2021

can you stop minimizing the shit that Shawn Mendes sends ??

In addition to the fact that he yelled at him and said “WHO DOES HE THINK HE IS, I AM THE KING”, it seems to me that many forget that part — mai •dcwc• (@Camila97messy) June 28, 2021

Shawn Mendes gets canceled for breathing so I’m not surprised they’re canceling him now, I’m glad he and Camila don’t use social media as much, it’s become a very horrible place pic.twitter.com/eBUQOWQL7u — Liz ???????? (@Liz_MarCT) June 28, 2021

Shawn Mendes knows that Camila suffers from OCD, that screams and strong moments give her anxiety, but does he laugh at having yelled at her for a fucking yogurt? And he says it openly as if it were a joke? All misogynists know how to choose their victims. That’s a fact. — Heda Yayi future Mrs Dodson. (@TaipanYayi) June 28, 2021

chaov​