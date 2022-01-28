Shawn Mendes: They criticize the singer for yelling at Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendez He is giving what to talk about on social networks after he revealed that he yelled at his current partner Camila Hair for a yogurt.

It was through an interview for a podcast where Mendes was questioned about when was the last time he apologized. He explained that it happened “this morning” (yesterday Monday) when Cabello left a container of yogurt out of the refrigerator, he yelled at her and then said: “Who do you think you are?! I am the king”.

Mendes made it clear that apologized to Camila Hair after telling him that.









Shawn Mendes: Fans divide opinions

This caused the fans to start a debate on social networks where some they called him a misogynistbut others claim that only it was a joke.

“Get on it, we’re going to run over everyone who is taking the Shawn Mendes podcast out of context”, wrote a user on Twitter,

Another person said: “Shawn Mendes saying he is the king…”, and added a meme of a scene from “Sherk”.

“Shawn Mendes knows that Camila suffers from OCD, that the screams and strong moments give him anxiety, but he laughs at having yelled at him for a fucking rogurt? And he says it openly like it’s a joke? All misogynists know how to choose their victims. That´sa fact”, wrote one more.

Shawn Mendes Y Camila Hair are one of the most famous youth couples of the moment. The rumors started after the good relationship that the singers have had for years, but they intensified after the release of “Señorita”, a very intimate duet between Cabello and Mendes. Later, it was confirmed that the two were in a romantic relationship.

