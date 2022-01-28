Shawn Mendes presents his new song and Camila Cabello reacts

After his sentimental breakup with Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendez He has not gone through his best moment, an aspect that the artist himself confessed to his followers on social networks. In fact, despite the fact that their love story could not be and that they remained good friends, the Canadian dedicated a beautiful farewell song to the artist, called ‘It’ll be okay’.

But, life goes on and for that, Shawn Mendes He has immersed himself in the recording studio again to do what he likes the most, music. A routine that, it seems, is paying off. And it is that, the artist has shared several videos on his networks where he appears retouching the last details of what his next single may be.

There is no title, no release date and we are not even sure that it will be a single that sees the light in the coming weeks or months. But, the illusion is the last thing that is lost and therefore, His fans have not hesitated to comment that the Canadian may have launched his next studio album.

From what it seems, it is a question of the most moved. And it is that, even Camila Cabello has not been able to avoid reacting to it. “You are a very crazy Wildcat”, wrote the artist. An interaction that caused a furor on social networks, but with which the interpreter of ‘Havana’ once again demonstrated the good friendship they maintain.

Therefore, what is clear is that there is something in the oven, but it is unknown if it is a single like ‘It’ll be okay’ or something more complete like a studio album. A project that, if so, would take over from ‘Wonder’, the Canadian’s last studio album that was released in December 2020.